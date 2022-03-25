 Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball tries to generate momentum - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball tries to generate momentum

By Journal Staff Report

Fresh off what easily is its best win of the year, New Mexico Lobos baseball (9-12, 3-3) tries to keep the momentum going with a Mountain West Conference weekend series beginning Friday at Air Force (7-12, 1-4). First pitch is at 1 p.m. and streams at themw.com.

The Lobos took down the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats 12-7 on Wednesday night at Santa Ana Star Field. It was the first win over a ranked opponent under first-year coach Tod Brown – who was facing his alma mater – and the first overall since beating then No. 11 Texas Tech 12-9 on April 3, 2019.

Justin Olson hit a grand slam to highlight a six-run fourth inning, and Lance Russell added four hits. UNM has won three of its last four games.

• In Las Cruces, New Mexico State (10-8, 2-4 WAC) hosts Cal Baptist (13-6, 2-4) for three games beginning with a 6 p.m. Friday opener at Presley Askew Field. Saturday’s 5 p.m. game streams live on on ESPN+, Comcast New Mexico, and Bally Sports Arizona with Adam Young and Cory Lucas on the call.

GOLF: UNM’s Sam Choi must have the inside track on league player of the year honors. On Thursday, he earned his third player of the week honor. He posted the Lobos’ best score last week, tying for fifth at 11-under (63-70-72) par at the National Invitational in Arizona, where UNM finished sixth among an elite field. The round of 63 was a career best. UNM returns to action Sunday with the Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina.

The 56th-ranked UNM women are in Phoenix for the PING/ASU Invitatational Friday-Sunday at the 6,426-yard, par-72 Papago Golf Course. The 16-team field includes 11 teams in the top 50, including top-ranked Stanford and No. 2 Oregon.

New Mexico’s lineup will be Myah McDonald, Lauren Lehigh, Napat “Jenny” Lertsadwattana, Lauren Lehigh, Caroline Jansson and Chloe Lauer.

SOFTBALL: UNM (20-9, 1-2) hosts Mountain West opponent Utah State (13-15, 0-0) for three games beginning Friday at 6 p.m. … New Mexico State (6-18, 1-2 WAC) will be at California Baptist (18-16, 1-2) for a three-game set that begins with a Friday doubleheader (streamed on ESPN+).


Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball tries to generate momentum
