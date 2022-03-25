Former Bosque School hoops star Davidson dies

Elijah Davidson, who led the Bosque School boys basketball program to a Class 3A state championship in 2020 and was a player at NCAA Division II Western Colorado University, has died.

Davidson died on Wednesday. The Journal on Thursday did not have details on how.

His father, Clifton, who was Elijah’s coach at Bosque School, posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday and said he wrote it with a “broken heart.”

“Our beloved and precious son, Elijah Davidson, passed away early today. … (We) are grieving and struggling through this terrible day.”

The 6-foot-4 Davidson’s hometown is Rio Rancho.

“We know that he was loved by many of you and you will be impacted by this news,” a Davidson family statement read. “Our hearts are with you as we know yours are with us.”

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Davidson was a first-team, all-state player in his final two seasons with the Bobcats, and averaged 26 points a game as Bosque School defeated Sandia Prep in the championship game two years ago.

Last season at Western Colorado, Davidson, a freshman, started 18 games and averaged 7.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Former Bosque School boys coach Charles Ashley posted a reaction on Twitter, The first portion of his message read:

“AMAZING Human Being! BEAUTIFUL Human Being!”