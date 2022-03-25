Oregon State rallies furiously, ends Lobo women’s season

A team that all season lived by the 3-pointer ultimately couldn’t make enough of them.

After a sizzling start, the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team’s shooters cooled off in the second half of a hard-fought 78-73 WNIT loss to host Oregon State on Thursday night.

The Lobos (26-10) poured in eight 3s in a red-hot first quarter but made just four the rest of the game as the Beavers (17-13) erased an 18-point deficit and advanced to the tournament’s Elite Eight.

Despite its cold perimeter shooting, UNM battled to the end and had an opportunity to tie trailing 76-73 in the closing seconds. Jaedyn De La Cerda got an open look coming off a screen but her 3-point try bounded off the rim. OSU sealed the win with two free throws with 3 seconds left.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview. “They followed the plan, played extremely hard and gave themselves a great chance to win. We just couldn’t hit enough shots, especially in the fourth quarter when we had a lot of wide-open looks. If we just make two more, we win.”

LaTascya Duff scored 20 points to pace the Lobos and her numbers largely exemplified UNM’s night. Duff hit her first five 3-point shots and had 18 points at halftime, but missed her final four 3-point attempts.

De La Cerda finished with 17 points in the final game of her outstanding Lobos career, while Shaiquel McGruder scored 16.

For much of the first half it appeared New Mexico would be moving on to round four of the WNIT, as the visitors effectively traded 3-pointers for Oregon State’s shots in the paint. Twins LaTascya and LaTora Duff combined for seven 3s in the first quarter as the Lobos grabbed a 30-16 lead.

The margin grew to 40-22 on an Antonia Anderson 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, and the Beavers’ overwhelming size advantage hardly seemed to matter.

“We wanted to turn it into a 3-point shooting contest and see who could make more,” Bradbury said. “We packed our defense inside and tried to mix things up, but they started making some 3s and got back into the game.”

Talia von Oelhoffen, who scored a game-high 25 points, hit four of her five 3-pointers in the first half. The fourth capped a 12-2 run that trimmed UNM’s lead to 42-34. It was 44-36 at halftime.

Oregon State effectively took away UNM’s open looks in the third quarter and used a 17-7 surge to grab a 53-51 lead. De La Cerda scored the final five points of the quarter to put the Lobos back on top, and the teams traded punches throughout the fourth quarter.

Emily Codding’s 3-pointer with 1:35 left gave OSU a 71-69 lead before De La Cerda hit a jumper to tie things with 1:18 left. But Ellie Mack’s three-point play after a timeout left the Lobos playing catch-up and they were unable to hit the 3-pointer they needed down the stretch.

Jelena Mitrovic, OSU’s 6-foot-9 post, had 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Beavers outrebounded UNM 50-34.

Thursday’s announced crowd of 2,535 was smaller than the 3,055 UNM drew for Sunday’s second-round game, but the game was played in Corvallis at least in part because the Pit is hosting the PBR Ty Murray Invitational this weekend.

“I hope everyone enjoys the rodeo this weekend,” Bradbury said.

Box score: Oregon State 78, New Mexico 73