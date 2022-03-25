Bodies count

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

On a normal day, there is an energizing buzz, an almost electric crackle of excitement in the University of New Mexico’s Anatomy Lab as 130 students explore 30 or so donor cadavers, handling organs, observing arteries, probing nerves.

“A textbook doesn’t help with the 3D aspects of the body,” said Alyssa Yocky, 25, a first-year medical student at UNM. “In the lab, you can move (a cadaver’s) muscles around, see how the muscles shorten or contract and affect movement. It really gives you a learning experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

That very vital education, however, is experiencing a setback now because of a sharp downturn in the number of donated bodies arriving at the School of Medicine.

Amy Rosenbaum, director of UNM’s Anatomical Donation Program, said the Anatomy Lab needs 75 bodies each year for students and resident physicians but has only 23 now.

“People have to be preregistered to donate their bodies to us,” Rosenbaum said. “Everyone is so worried about COVID, they are not thinking ahead, not preplanning. People stopped calling us, stopped asking questions.”

Another problem, she said, is getting bodies that are available to the lab.

“We would like to get a cadaver within 24 hours of death,” she said. “Funeral homes help get bodies to us and also prepare the death certificates. But because of COVID, funeral homes are stretched to the limits. Some lost staff. Ambulance services may have gone out of business. Right now, because of transportation issues, we are only taking bodies from the Albuquerque-Santa Fe-Los Alamos area.”

Learning and discovery

Anatomy lab is the primary class for first-year students studying to be medical doctors, physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists.

“It’s head-to-toe hands-on learning and discovery,” said Mary Garcia, an Anatomy Lab tech. “Just handling the bodies helps students develop interests and skills they did not even know they had. It grounds them. ‘Oh my gosh. I’m in medical school. I’m on a mission.'”

Usually, four students are assigned to a single cadaver. But Rosenbaum said the lab is considering new strategies because of the lack of bodies.

She said it may come to one group of students dissecting one side of a body and another group dissecting the other side.

Normal days in the Anatomy Lab, operated by the School of Medicine’s Department of Cell Biology and Physiology, have been difficult to come by the past couple of years.

In 2020, COVID restrictions limited student contact with each other and with donor bodies.

“My class came into medical school the summer of 2020, the height of the pandemic,” said Devin Maez, a second-year UNM medical school student. “We had to bypass most of our medical lab. Instructors used an online medical program. They did allow us to go (into the lab) to observe a body for what we were studying that week. Our professors did an incredible job, so we are grateful for that. But we did not get the hands-on experience. You can’t replicate the experience you get working with your hands on the body.”

Maez, an Albuquerque Academy graduate who did his undergraduate work at UNM, intends to pursue a surgical specialty, so he was able to do some work on cadavers as part of a UNM surgical interest group.

“You need an understanding of where (body parts) are in relationship to others, particularly those of us with surgical interests,” he said. “You need an understanding of what you are cutting through.”

No body alike

Every part of a donor body – muscles, arteries, nerves, every part, in fact, except the skin – is examined by students in the Anatomy Lab, which is located on the second floor of UNM’s Domenici Center for Health Sciences Education.

Julie Jordan, a doctor of physical therapy and a lecturer in anatomy at UNM’s School of Medicine, said dissecting a cadaver teaches students that human bodies are different not only from pictures in a textbook but also from each other.

“Every body is different in some way,” she said. “There is a wide variation of normal as far as the artery distribution pattern is concerned. The heart and other organs may have developmental differences. What underlying conditions may that suggest?”

She said that anatomy lab is the School of Medicine’s foundational course.

“It is the first time some of these first-year students have been in the presence of a dead body,” Jordan said. “There are a lot of ‘ahas’ happening. And some people may have emotional reactions.”

Now that COVID restrictions have been relaxed, full classes of students, all of whom are required to wear masks, are filling up the Anatomy Lab once more. There will be more than 100 M.D. and P.A. students taking part in the anatomy lab class that starts at the end of July. But unless there is an increase in donor bodies being received by that time, there will be fewer cadavers in attendance.

Not every body

Rosenbaum said 3,000 people are signed up to donate their bodies to the Anatomy Lab.

“But we don’t know when they are going to die,” she said.

Jordan said some people signed up to donate their bodies so many years ago that the students who will be assigned to dissect those bodies had not been born at the time.

And Rosenbaum noted that some people on the donor list may not live in the area anymore. The bodies of donors who die outside of New Mexico are not accepted for the program.

There are many other reasons why donor bodies are rejected.

Because of the biohazardous risk they pose to students and staff, bodies infected with COVID-19, viral hepatitis B or C, HIV, tuberculosis, active venereal disease and other contagious diseases, or bodies that have been subjected to IV drug abuse, are not accepted.

Neither are the bodies of people who have died as the result of some kind of trauma – car accidents, homicide, drug overdose, anything requiring an autopsy. With the exception of cornea donations, the bodies of organ donors are not appropriate for dissection. Neither are obese bodies or those that have had recent surgery.

“Donor cadavers need to be the product of death by natural causes, people who die in their sleep, people who die of heart attacks or cancer,” Rosenbaum said.

There is no age limitation for body donors, but a person may donate only his or her body and individuals may withdraw from the program at any time they wish.

Rosenbaum said it is important that donors inform their next of kin of their wish to donate their bodies, and also important that they let relatives know if they decide to pull out of the program.

Cadavers , which are embalmed when they arrive at UNM , remain at the school for 18 to 24 months and are then cremated. The ashes are returned to relatives or the donor’s representatives, or are interred in an ossuary, an underground space the university maintains at an Albuquerque cemetery.

Not all medical schools make the ashes of donor bodies available to survivors.

“We offer them this connection of giving their loved ones back,” lab tech Garcia said.

Rite of passage

Respect and gratitude are the sentiments most often expressed by School of Medicine staff and students when they talk about the people who donate their bodies for study in the Anatomy Lab.

“Donors expect their bodies to be treated with respect and expect their bodies to contribute to education,” Jordan said.

In fact, Rosenbaum said teachers and instructors make up the largest group contributing their bodies to the School of Medicine.

Yocky, a La Cueva High alumna who did her undergraduate work at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, remembers that she and her fellow students were particularly quiet during their first anatomy lab class at UNM.

“You are just in awe of the fact you can work with the donors to do dissections,” she said. “You feel so lucky in that moment. You are in there a couple of times a week, and you develop an emotional attachment to your donor. You are truly grateful. It will make us better physicians.”

Before COVID-19 made public gatherings a problem, the medical school had a memorial service in the spring during which staff, students, survivors and friends paid tribute to donors with slideshows, eulogies, poems and shared memories.

Even now, students who wish to do so may spend some quiet time with their donor body on the final day of lab. At that time, students who want to know may learn the identity of the donor and something about him or her.

Yocky said her donor was a 98-year-old woman who had died of a condition associated with her gall bladder.

“She had been a teacher and had worked with the Red Cross during World War II,” Yocky said. “She seemed to do so much for her community. In lab, when you are holding someone’s brain, you realize it’s not just a structure. This was someone’s personality.”

Medical student Maez said that for many, anatomy lab serves as a rite of passage into medical studies.

“Our education really depends on the graciousness of our donors,” he said. “You get a fundamental understanding of life and that giving back does not necessarily end with passing away.”

Body donation program

People interested in learning more about donating their bodies to medical research at the University of New Mexico may call 505-272-5555, or go online and search for UNM Anatomical Donation Program.