Republicans seek movement on stalled redistricting lawsuit

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

SANTA FE – A lawsuit filed by the New Mexico Republican Party and other plaintiffs over a newly drawn state congressional map has largely languished since being filed two months ago, in large part because five different judges have either recused themselves or been bumped off the case.

With the June primary election fast approaching, a GOP attorney has asked the chief judge of the Roswell-based judicial district to assign the case to a judge who will commit to hearing it.

In a letter sent this week, the Republican Party’s attorney warned the pattern of judicial turnover could be “unduly prejudicial” if it continues.

“Thus far, a sufficient number of judges have recused themselves that we have become concerned that no judge from the district will be able to hear the case,” attorney Carter Harrison told Chief Judge James Hudson in the letter.

He also asked the judge to poll the remaining judges in the district and, if no willing judges can be found, alert the parties in the case so they can inform the state Supreme Court.

In New Mexico, judges do not have to cite a reason for recusing themselves from a case they’ve been assigned.

If all district judges in a judicial district have recused themselves or been excused, it’s then up to the chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court to designate a judge from another district – or a retired judge – to hear the case.

That has happened occasionally in recent state history, including in 2016 when an Albuquerque state judge was assigned to handle the high-profile public corruption case of former state Sen. Phil Griego after all nine judges in a Santa Fe-based judicial district were removed – either voluntarily or by court motion.

As for this year’s redistricting lawsuit, filed in January, two judges have been bumped off the case – one by a plaintiff and one by defendants – and three other judges have recused themselves.

Most recently, Judge Thomas Lilley of Roswell recused himself last week, prompting the case to be reassigned this week to Judge Dustin Hunter.

The lawsuit describes the map redrawing the boundaries of New Mexico’s three congressional districts for the next decade as an unlawful political gerrymander, claiming it intentionally chops up Republican voting strongholds – specifically in southeast New Mexico – to increase Democrats’ odds of winning all three districts.

The new congressional map was passed by lawmakers on largely party-line votes during a December special session at the Roundhouse, with majority Democrats voting in favor. It was then signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Since the lawsuit was filed, county commissioners in Lea County have sought court approval to intervene in the case on the plaintiffs’ side.

And the governor and top Democratic lawmakers – who are among the defendants in the case – have filed motions to have the case dismissed, arguing in part that courts have generally held off on deciding partisan gerrymandering claims.

But those motions have not been acted upon due to the steady judicial turnover in the case.

The redrawn congressional maps could make it easier for Democrats to win the southern New Mexico-based 2nd Congressional District seat that has been held by a Republican for all but four years since 1980.

That’s because, among other changes, the new map moves parts of Hobbs and Roswell into the northern New Mexico-based 3rd Congressional District, which in turn could become more competitive for Republicans.

All three New Mexico congressional seats are up for election this year, with absentee and early in-person voting for the primary election set to begin May 10.

Republican Yvette Herrell and Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, both incumbents, are seeking reelection to the seats they were elected to in 2020, while U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, is seeking to retain the 1st Congressional District seat she won in a June 2021 special election.


