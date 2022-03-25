 Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital - Albuquerque Journal

Supreme Court Justice Thomas released from hospital

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday after a stay of nearly a week, the Supreme Court said.

Thomas, 73, had entered the hospital last Friday evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.” He was treated for an infection with intravenous antibiotics, the court said Sunday in announcing his hospitalization. He had been expected to be released from the hospital Monday or Tuesday.

The court did not say why he remained in the hospital longer than initially thought or what kind of infection he was treated for.

Thomas did not have COVID-19, the court said. He has been vaccinated and boosted, like the rest of the court.

The justice missed arguments at the high court on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but Chief Justice John Roberts said he would participate in the cases using briefs the parties filed and the transcript of the arguments.

Thomas, a conservative and appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, has been on the court since 1991.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds ...
AP Feeds
North Korea said Friday it test-fired ... North Korea said Friday it test-fired its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the ...
2
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
More News
Teachers in Minneapolis reached a tentative ... Teachers in Minneapolis reached a tentative agreement early Friday to end a more than two-week strike over pay and other issues that idled some ...
3
Ukraine says 300 died in theater attack, hunger grips ...
AP Feeds
About 300 people were killed in ... About 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike last week that blasted open a Mariupol theater, Ukrainian authorities said Friday in what would ...
4
Robert Kraft credits teens for calling audible on school ...
More News
Two teenagers who helped bring a ... Two teenagers who helped bring a runaway school bus to a stop and called for help have been invited to the New England Patriots ...
5
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
AP Feeds
The United States and European Union ... The United States and European Union on Friday announced a new partnership to reduce the continent's reliance on Russian energy, a step top officials ...
6
Putin's war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
AP Feeds
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine ... President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled ...
7
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical ...
AP Feeds
Stopping 'full-fledged war in Europe' West's ... Stopping 'full-fledged war in Europe' West's responsibility, NATO head says
8
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
AP Feeds
Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of ... Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used ...
9
Jackson on track for confirmation, but GOP votes in ...
AP Feeds
After more than 30 hours of ... After more than 30 hours of hearings, the Senate is on track to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman on the ...