 Man lost in woods found dead in East Mountains - Albuquerque Journal

Man lost in woods found dead in East Mountains

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Deputies found the body of a 29-year-old in the East Mountains three days after he told his family he was lost in the woods.

Jacob Bushey (BCSO)

Angelina Navarro, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman, said deputies found Jacob Bushey on Thursday evening near Juan Tomas Road, north of Cedro, NM. She said he was “beyond life-saving measures” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point in the investigation, the cause of death is unknown. It does not appear there was any foul play,” Navarro said. “This case is currently being investigated.”

BCSO asked the public’s assistance finding Bushey after he called his family at 3 p.m. Monday and said he was lost in the woods. The agency said Bushey had been last seen with his motorcycle at the Cedro Peak Campground, a few miles north of where his body was found.


