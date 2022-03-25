SWAT team trying to arrest man in Southeast Albuquerque home

The SWAT team is trying to arrest a relative of former House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton at her Southeast Albuquerque home.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Stapleton called the Albuquerque Community Safety department about a relative Friday morning. ACS is a third option beyond police and firefighters to respond to calls for people regarding mental health issues or homelessness.

Gallegos said police officers responded to the home on Crest, near Washington and Gibson SE, when it was determined that the relative was wanted on a felony warrant. Stapleton was able to exit the home safely.

“Officers have been working all day to get him out safely,” Gallegos said. “They were not having success so SWAT was called out and they’re still out there.”

Gallegos did not want to confirm the relative’s name until he was in custody.

Stapleton, a state lawmaker representing the area east of the University of New Mexico since 1994, resigned over the summer amidst an investigation in which authorities said she was routing money meant for vocational education at Albuquerque Public Schools to businesses and charities in which she had an interest. Stapleton, the director of Occupational Education at APS, was fired from her job not long after.

She has been charged with 26 felonies and two misdemeanors, including one count of racketeering, five counts of money laundering and separate counts of soliciting or receiving kickbacks and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.