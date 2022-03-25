 ABQ firm plans industrial space in West Side business park - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ firm plans industrial space in West Side business park

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

A rendering of the new 150,000-square-foot industrial speculative building set to be build on Albuquerque’s West Side. (Courtesy of Titan Development)

Titan Development is preparing to break ground on a new industrial speculative building at the company’s business park on Albuquerque’s West Side.

Located near Interstate 40 and 98th Street, Titan Development said it is targeting warehouse, distribution and light manufacturing companies to lease the soon to be built 150,574-square-foot building at the company’s Westpointe40 business park.

“We see this being a business port primarily targeted at warehousing distribution users and potentially light manufacturing users as well,” said ​Sal Perdo​mo, Titan Development director of acquisitions and development. “… We see this as being a really strong site for economic development purposes and job creation.”

Construction begins in early summer and is anticipated to wrap up in the second quarter of 2023, he said.

Perdomo said the company has been working toward building the park for nearly a decade, but the decision to build a speculative industrial space was fueled by market demand.

“(We) had been kicking around the idea of doing a speculative industrial building for about three years and about a year ago, you know, as the market fundamentals and market dynamics began to change, we decided to move forward with the speculative building and go full steam ahead,” he said.

There is currently a vacancy rate of less than ​1% for industrial spaces in Albuquerque, according to an NAI SunVista report for the fourth quarter of 2021. Just a year ago the vacancy rate sat at about 2.67%.

Perdomo said the demand has grown across the country fueled by an increase in e-commerce and the need to quickly get goods to customers.

With demand at an all-time high, Perdomo said he expects the space to lease quickly and there has already been interest in the space.

“We’re seeing quite a bit of tenant and buyer activity for the building,” he said.

The space will feature a rear-load configuration, dock-high and grade-level doors and trailer space with the ability to accommodate one to three tenants, according to the company.

Perdomo declined to share costs of construction or the leasing rate.

This will be the second building at Westpointe40.

Aspen and Autumn, an Albuquerque-based food and beverage distribution company, announced plans earlier this year to build an 82,000-square-foot warehouse at the office park.

Perdomo said that he expects the 100-acre business park to be completed in five to seven years.

Wilger Enterprises is the general contractor on the project; GBA is the architect; Tierra West is the civil engineer; Consensus Planning is the entitlement consultant, and Riley McKee, Alex Pulliam, Jim Wible and Jim Hakeem, all of NAI SunVista, are marketing the property for lease.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ABQ firm plans industrial space in West Side business ...
ABQnews Seeker
Industrial space vacancy rate has reached ... Industrial space vacancy rate has reached ​1% in the city
2
Correction: Arizona-Abortion Bill story
ABQnews Seeker
In a story published March 24, ... In a story published March 24, 2022, about Arizona's proposed ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, The Associated Press erroneously reported on ...
3
SWAT team trying to arrest man in Southeast Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former state rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, ... Former state rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, who lives at the home, called about a relative
4
Man lost in woods found dead in East Mountains
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies found the body of a ... Deputies found the body of a 29-year-old in the East Mountains three days after he told his family he was lost in the woods. ...
5
COVID-19 rates plunge as decision nears on US asylum ...
ABQnews Seeker
One by one, a voice called ... One by one, a voice called out the names of 169 people just released by U.S. Border Patrol. Migrants rose from folding chairs in ...
6
Second Street Brewery shuttering original location
ABQnews Seeker
Brewing operations to move to a ... Brewing operations to move to a space close to Rufina location
7
Man who fled halfway house accused in 2 robberies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Crime Stoppers release notes 25-year-old 'is ... Crime Stoppers release notes 25-year-old 'is known to carry a gun'
8
Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal jury in San Antonio ... A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies ...
9
UNM School of Medicine in need of cadaver donors ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM School of Medicine in need ... UNM School of Medicine in need of cadaver donors for anatomy labs