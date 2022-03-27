We have answer to TAX TIME questions

The tax filing deadline is Monday, April 18. The N.M. Legislature passed bills with tax changes affecting New Mexicans. What follows is information on updates and changes, not tax advice. For additional information consult a tax resource.

New tax rebates

According to the state Taxation and Revenue Department: Although taxpayers will not see anything about the rebate on their tax forms, the Taxation and Revenue Department will have all the information necessary to determine eligibility from their returns. When the rebate section of the law becomes effective on July 1, the department will automatically begin issuing rebates to all taxpayers who are eligible based on their 2021 returns. Rebate payments will be made by ACH deposit (electronic transfer) or check to the most recent bank account or address the taxpayer has provided to the department.

The one-time, refundable rebates will be $500 for married couples filing joint returns with incomes under $150,000, and $250 for single filers with income under $75,000.

So, if you have already filed your taxes, no further action is needed. If you have yet to file your taxes, there is nothing on the tax form related to the rebate.

Solar tax credit

Taxpayers who on or after March 1, 2020, purchased and installed a solar thermal or photovoltaic system in a residence, business or agricultural enterprise in New Mexico owned by that taxpayer may apply for a credit against their tax liability. The tax credit allowed may be 10% of the purchase and installation costs, not to exceed $6,000 per tax year. A taxpayer may claim a new solar market development income tax credit for the taxable year in which the taxpayer purchases and installs a solar thermal or photovoltaic system. Application for the tax credit is required, see the N.M. Taxation and Revenue website for further information.

Working families credit

As part of House Bill 291, the WFTC is worth 20% of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). It is based on family size and income. It also is now available to taxpayers who file using an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN). Available for 2021 under the American Rescue Plan Act, taxpayers between the ages of 18 and 25 with or without children may qualify for the EITC and therefore the WFTC.

Taxpayers must file a N.M. Personal Income Tax (PIT-1) return to claim the WFTC. According to the Department of Taxation and Revenue, if you have already filed and claimed the credit, no further action is needed.

Low-income rebate

Also part of House Bill 291, the Low-Income Comprehensive Income Tax Rebate (LICTR) is now available to taxpayers with up to $36,000 in modified gross income. According to the Department of Taxation and Revenue, if you have already filed, no further action is needed.

Tax prep help

Tax preparation help is provided by AARP and Tax Help New Mexico. AARP’s tax-aide website is aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call (888) 687-2277. Tax Help New Mexico is a free tax-filing resource for people whose household income is $57,000 or less or those who are 65 years or older. That website, complete with an appointment scheduling tool, is www.cnm.edu/depts/taxhelp.

N.M. tax changes

• One-time $1,000 refundable income tax credit for tax year 2022 for full-time hospital nurses.

• Three-year income tax exemption for armed forces retirees, starting at $10,000 of military retirement income in 2022 and rising to $30,000 of retirement income in tax year 2024.

• Elimination of tax on Social Security with a cap for exemption eligibility of $100,000 for single filers and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Don’t forget …

According to Intuit TurboTax, these are the 10 most overlooked tax deductions:

1. State sales taxes.

2. Reinvested dividends

3. Out-of-pocket charitable contributions

4. Student loan interest paid by you or someone else

5. Moving expenses

6. Child and dependent care tax credit

7. Earned Income Tax Credit

8. State tax you paid last spring

9. Refinancing mortgage points

10. Jury pay paid to employer

Sources: turbotax.intuit.com, NM Taxation and Revenue Department