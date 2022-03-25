New Mexico firm’s medical cannabis recalled over mold levels

The Cannabis Control Division on Thursday ordered a product recall of Sacred Garden’s cannabis flower, pre-rolls and food products after finding amounts of mold above regulatory levels.

The division has also asked that Sacred Gardens “cease and desist” operations at a production and manufacturing site, according to a news release.

According to CCD, the “Snow Cone” and “Protégé ’78” strains had mold levels of 35,000 colony forming units per gram. Regulatory requirements state that the maximum allowable level is 1,000 CFU per gram.

CCD said it performed a site visit and obtained samples from a Sacred Garden retail establishment after being tipped off by a medical-use patient. The samples were then taken to a testing site in Albuquerque where it was deemed contaminated, according to the news release. Moreover, CCD said all product from the Sacred Garden facility that has not been recalled “will not be allowed to be sold until it is deemed safe by the division.”

Sacred Garden has retail establishments in Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Santa Fe and Albuquerque, according to the company’s website.