Ignore critics and boldly pursue NM’s hydrogen vision

The adjournment of the 55th Legislature’s second session arrived with a bipartisan failure that risks New Mexico’s jumpstart and leadership in the burgeoning multibillion-dollar hydrogen industry.

Lawmakers failed to pass Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Hydrogen Hub Act, which hurts our opportunity to earn some of the $8 billion earmarked for hydrogen hubs in the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

Countries across the world rightfully see hydrogen as a critical path to a lower-carbon future. The governor demonstrated her economic and environmental leadership by emphasizing New Mexico’s inherent strengths as a top dog in U.S. hydrogen development. We have plentiful natural gas, the right geology for carbon and hydrogen storage, growing renewable power, a fuel and electricity delivery infrastructure, and a knowledgeable workforce.

The administration’s work to attract key hydrogen businesses through tax incentives and public-private partnerships will undoubtedly gain more support, but without swift, decisive action, our competitive edge may slip away to other states.

It defies logic that the Legislature would stand in the way of racing to the top of this global investment opportunity – all while standing in the way of building a clean energy economy for tomorrow’s New Mexicans.

But stand in the way it did.

Republicans said no, letting partisanship blind them to the huge economic development opportunities that are so plain to see. Meanwhile, Democrats kowtowed to environmental radicals who stomped their feet and threw a fit without offering any realistic alternative for fueling a carbon-free future.

Hateful attacks on the governor, Cabinet secretaries and supportive legislators is good for fundraising, but ends up denying New Mexicans true economic and environmental opportunities.

President Biden has made hydrogen one of his administration’s key tools to address climate change. As the governor of a state where oil and gas is the primary funding for schools, health care and other critical social services, Lujan Grisham is in a challenging position between industry and the environment. Leading on hydrogen is simply the right direction.

The governor’s bold vision is a bipartisan one, shared by the governors of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. The four states have formed the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub to position the Rocky Mountain states as “uniquely qualified” to become the hydrogen hubs outlined in the federal infrastructure law.

If our greater goals include jobs, a diversified economy and a cleaner energy footprint, then positioning New Mexico as a leading hydrogen producer and technology incubator simply makes sense. This is why tens of thousands of New Mexicans who were represented through their labor unions, tribal nations, educational institutions, economic development advocates and community leaders all supported the Hydrogen Hub Act.

We have demonstrated our seriousness in making New Mexico an international hydrogen hub with our regional partners. Success will unleash a cascade of good: more jobs, more infrastructure and more economic development for our communities.

Lujan Grisham owes no one other than the people of New Mexico the best possible path to a greener future and a brighter economy. She should ignore the critics without solutions. Do what she must to make her vision real. Fight to make New Mexico a world hydrogen leader.

Jason Sandel, a Farmington native, has served on the Farmington City Council. He is chairman-elect of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, and serves on the Methane Advisory Panel. He is currently a co-convener of the N.M. Energy Transition Committee, and chairman of the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative.