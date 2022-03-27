In wake of the war in Ukraine, watch for investment rip-offs

The conflict in Ukraine could mean investors will see increased cyberattack threats and potential investment scams, the state Regulation and Licensing Department is warning.

“Difficult times can bring out the best in people, but as regulators, we know from experience that there are bad actors looking to exploit crises to perpetrate scams on unsuspecting investors,” Superintendent Linda M. Trujillo said. “Investors and firms alike should make sure they are taking the steps necessary to safeguard financial information and are on the lookout for potential investor scams.”

Such scams might be linked to the rising costs of energy and fuel, so be wary of “extremely risky or bogus investments within the energy sector, including possible oil and gas deals,” says the state Securities Division.

Consider it a red flag if you are offered an investment that promises significant or guaranteed returns, even though there is little or no risk. Delete unsolicited offers that might come to you by email or through social media, the division says.

Also, beware the “unscrupulous promoter” who tries to take advantage of investor fears during volatile financial market fluctuations. This could come in the form of someone trying to convince you to “leave the regulated markets in favor of ‘less volatile’ or ‘stable’ investment opportunities.”

Make sure the promoter is registered with the state to sell investments, and make the same check regarding the investment itself, the Securities Division says.

Talk to your financial professional before taking action to sell any of your investments.

$23.2m in losses: New Mexico did fairly well in a recent annual fraud report that breaks down the per capita number of reports filed last year. We came in at No. 30 and should be grateful we don’t live in Georgia, which took the No. 1 spot.

Still, that’s probably not much comfort to those whose losses made up the total $23.2 million swindled from New Mexicans. That comes to a median loss of $500, according to the Consumer Sentinel Network’s 2021 report.

The frauds that caused the biggest hit in New Mexico were imposter scams and identity theft.

Nationwide, victims lost a total of more than $5.8 billion to fraud last year, a $2.4 billion jump in losses from the year before.

instagram scam: If you’re on Instagram, don’t be fooled by an email telling you that you have violated copyright laws and must click a button to verify your account.

It’s a new type of phishing scam – with a twist, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Clicking takes the user to a website where you are told to enter your Instagram credentials.

“Most scams would end there, but not this one” the BBB says.

Next, you will get a pop-up that says you must verify your email address. You are given a list of email providers and when you choose yours, you’ll be told to enter your email address and password.

To make it all seem legit, the scam site redirects to the real Instagram website, which makes the whole thing seem more credible.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1 (844) 255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx.