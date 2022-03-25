 Hearing aid firm settlement may affect New Mexicans - Albuquerque Journal

Hearing aid firm settlement may affect New Mexicans

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Hundreds of New Mexicans may be receiving money after a settlement was reached with a Texas-based hearing aid company, the New Mexico Attorney General’s office announced Wednesday.

A $1.7 million settlement with Livingston Hearing Aid Centers was reached following an investigation that the Attorney General’s office claims to have revealed practices like charging hidden fees, refusing returns, inflating manufacturer’s suggested retail price to deceive customers into thinking they were receiving larger discounts, according to a department spokesperson.

As part of the settlement, the company agreed to distribute $1.4 million in restitution and provide “$300,000 worth of free hearing aids and other assistance for at-risk populations throughout the state” and admits to no wrongdoing.

“This settlement serves as a warning to others that take advantage of our most vulnerable, especially those that are poor, elderly, or who do not speak English as a first language,” Attorney General Hector Balderas, wrote in a release announcing the settlement.

Livingston will mail notices to customers who may be entitled to refunds and customers are urged to reach out to the location they purchased from and make sure their mailing address is correct.

The company operates 18 locations in New Mexico, according to the Livingston website.


