Editorial: MRGCD works to squeeze every last drop into the Rio Grande

Water scarcity is a present-day fact of life in New Mexico, but this year’s one-two punch of a growing water debt owed to Texas and repairs at El Vado Dam has heightened a sense of urgency to keep more water in the Rio Grande.

This year’s Rio Grande Basin runoff is actually projected to be near, or slightly above, average levels. But New Mexico’s water debt to Texas stood at 127,000 acre-feet, or 41 billion gallons, at the end of 2021, and repairs at El Vado Dam are contributing to irrigation supply constraints. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, which manages irrigation from Cochiti Dam to Bosque del Apache, is doing its part to stop the bleeding of a dire water-debt situation made worse by little-to-no water stored for irrigation deliveries.

The district has offered monetary incentives for farmers to fallow fields for the past two years. But that was via federal funding aimed at preserving endangered species habitat. This year, for the first time, the district has resources for an emergency fallowing program to assist the state in reducing the water delivery debit under the Rio Grande Compact.

Credit the Legislature for seeing the big picture. The MRGCD received $15 million from the state Legislature this year — money the district may use over the next four years to enroll farmers in fallowing and leasing programs. This year’s Emergency Fallowing Program will operate in conjunction with the federally funded Environmental Water Leasing Program for endangered species habitat. The combined program is offering $425 per enrolled acre in 2022.

At that price, even commercial agricultural operations can begin to weigh whether fallowing a tired field is a better return on investment than taking a chance on a low yield. But small, independent farmers have so far made up the bulk of those interested in taking acreage out of production.

The district encompasses about 60,000 acres of land under cultivation. This year’s program has a cap of 14,000 acres. So far, about 130 irrigators have signed up to fallow roughly 1,600 acres, so it’s doubtful the district will come close to hitting the limit by the April 15 deadline to enroll. However, the program isn’t designed to be a “silver bullet,” a district official told the Journal. It’s simply one conservation tool among many to address the water debt.

But the district is making the program as attractive as possible. Due to extreme drought conditions, it has waived reenrollment restrictions for irrigators who participated in the 2020 and 2021 EWLP, and lowered the enrollment minimum from five acres to one.

As the water debt grows, so do state restrictions on storing river water for municipal and agricultural use. The major repairs at the aging El Vado Dam, located on the Rio Chama about 160 miles north of Albuquerque, will severely limit water storage capacity for irrigation, endangered species habitat and compact compliance. The state has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow the storage of water in Abiquiú Reservoir, but an agreement has yet to be finalized. Drought and water use restrictions in the Colorado River Basin could also influence Rio Grande flows.

The upshot is the MRGCD will have little to no stored water on which to draw and will depend on whatever natural flow is present in the Rio Grande for irrigation deliveries in 2022.

Due to the size of the compact debt, the district committed to divert only 50% of the total inflows to the middle Rio Grande for the duration of spring runoff.

There are no easy or single answers when it comes to managing for drought and the effects of climate change. Thankfully, our area farmers understand the importance of conserving what they can.

Every drop counts. Stopping the accrual of additional debt isn’t the MRGCD’s problem — it’s the state’s. But, if the state hits a debit of 200,000 acre-feet — triggering a compact violation — it will severely hamper the district’s ability to manage its system over the long term. Credit the district for using a lever now to try to avoid a hammer of more severe curtailments down the road.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.