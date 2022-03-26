 Spring training: Rockies blast six homers, rout Cubs - Albuquerque Journal

Spring training: Rockies blast six homers, rout Cubs

By ABQJournal News Staff

  • Final Score: Colorado 17, Chicago 1

    Winning Pitcher: Germán Márquez (1-0)

    Losing Pitcher: Alec Mills (0-1)

  • The Rockies scored 17 runs in a Spring Training game for the first time since March 16, 2018 at Los Angeles-AL (W, 18-6) … Colorado connected on six home runs during today’s contest, the second time in franchise history the club went yard at least six times in a spring game (also: seven, March 25, 1998 at Arizona).
  • 2021 All-Star Germán Márquez did now allow a run in his spring debut, striking out four over three innings on the hill.
  • Shortstop and Rockies number 11 prospect Ezequiel Tovar homered for the third time in his last four games … the 20-year-old is slashing .563/.563/1.188 (9-for-16) with one double, three home runs and six RBI in his first Major League camp after being added to the 40-man roster in the offseason … the last Rockie to homer three times across four spring games was Chris Owings in 2021.
  • Infielder Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-3 with one home run and two RBI … first baseman C.J. Cron went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI.
  • Connor Joe, Elehuris Montero, Coco Montes and Hunter Stovall all homered for their first time this spring.
  • Relievers Justin Lawrence, Daniel Bard, Tyler Kinley and Noah Davis all pitched scoreless outings … Davis struck out the side in the eighth inning.
  • The Rockies are the parent club of the Albuquerque Isotopes, who begin their Pacific Coast League season on April 5 and play their home opener on April 12.

