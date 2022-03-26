United hosts defending champs, looks for 3-0 start

Two weeks into his first season as head coach, New Mexico United’s Zach Prince has little cause to complain.

His team is off to a 2-0-0 start with a road win over archrival El Paso and momentum going into Saturday’s match at Isotopes Park against defending USLC champion Orange County SC.

Not even nagging injuries that kept key players Josh Suggs, Kalen Ryden and Austin Yearwood out of last week’s 2-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC could spoil Prince’s mood. Offseason roster additions have filled in seamlessly thus far.

What’s not to like?

“Yeah, a lot of guys had to step in for us in game two and they played massive roles,” Prince said. “We’ve played two very different games with different, challenging problems and we still came away with three points. That’s encouraging.”

Still, Prince and his players know there’s a ridiculously long way to go in a 34-match regular season that ends in mid-October.

“We’re about to face a very good, very experienced Orange County side that won a championship last year,” Prince said. “We haven’t accomplished anything yet.”

United has yet to earn a victory over Orange County in its brief history. NMU is 0-1-1 in regular-season meetings and lost a preseason match to OCSC in Southern California last month.

Like New Mexico, Orange County is adjusting to offseason roster turnover and doing some lineup shuffling. OCFC lost its opener 2-1 at Colorado Springs before defeating Rio Grande Valley at home by the same score.

Prince was impressed by an Orange County defense that effectively slowed down Colorado Springs’ prolific attack.

“They’re very compact and tough to break down defensively,” Prince said. “This will be a different looking game for us.”

Midfielder Harry Swartz said United is looking forward to the challenge.

“I think we feel pretty confident after the way our first two games have gone,” Swartz said. “Winning in El Paso, which is a hard place to play, I think showed a lot of grit.”

First-year defender Alexis Souahy has been pleasantly surprised by how quickly this year’s team has become cohesive.

“We really have good chemistry on and off the field,” Souahy said. “The guys who came in this year are buying in and that’s important. I think this team has a high ceiling.”

New Mexico’s revamped attack has shown promise with forwards Neco Brett and Tabort Etaka Preston creating pressure and combining for three goals. Attacking midfielder Chris Wehan, who led United in scoring last season, has not yet found the net in 2022, but his teammates have picked up the slack. NMU typically struggled last season when Wehan failed to score.

Saturday’s matchup will be a reunion of sorts for Wehan, who spent half of last season with Orange County before returning to New Mexico in August. Wehan scored four goals for OCSC and netted 10 in 15 matches for NMU.

NOTHING MAJOR: Prince declined to give details on the injuries that kept Suggs, Ryden and Yearwood out of last week’s match. He did say that none of the three had “long-term” injuries and that their returns will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

HIGHLIGHT MATERIAL: Brett’s chip-in over El Paso goalkeeper Evan Newton was selected as the USLC’s Goal of the Week, making United 2 for 2 in the fan balloting. Swartz’s header against Las Vegas was the week-one winner.

Saturday

Orange County SC at NM United, Isotopes Park, 4 p.m., 101.7 FM, Estrella TV