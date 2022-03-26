Harrison: Bradbury does himself no favors by complaining about ‘rodeo’

After his team’s collapse and 78-73 loss Thursday to host Oregon State in Corvallis, New Mexico women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury said, “I hope everyone enjoys the rodeo this weekend,” to the Journal’s Ken Sickenger.

Most gracious, if Bradbury meant it. He ought to put on his hat, jeans and boots and cowboy up to the Ty Murray Invitational on Sunday. If he can find wherever the Pit’s center court might be under the tons of churned-up dirt and whatever else, he should get on the PA and say, “Welcome. Hope y’all have enjoyed yourselves at our house.”

Now, to be precise, the Ty Murray is not a rodeo. The PBR (Professional Bull Riders Inc.) show is all about a traditional rodeo’s most popular competition – bull riding – and has been on its own for some three decades now, successfully and spectacularly.

To be more precise, it’s obvious that Bradbury in context was continuing to complain about the PBR’s Pit presence. So his Lobo women could not keep on playing WNIT ball on its familiar home floor – as if it is the program’s birthright or such.

Frankly, the comment came across as churlish.

And it’s a bad look, given that a day earlier, the UNM coach made it known his team would have to travel on separate flights to Oregon, ride a bus two hours from Portland to Corvallis and wouldn’t have time to practice.

So what did his team do with that significant disadvantage Thursday? Merely rolled out to a 40-22 first-half lead. It’s when the larger sample size of a 40-minute game – and coaching adjustments – came to the fore did Oregon State get the clear upper hand.

Bradbury took the UNM job in 2016. He earns $270,000 annually this fiscal year and next in base salary. The Ty Murray at the Pit (back after two COVID-related years of absence) way precedes his time in New Mexico. Moving out for a few days inconveniently in exchange for handsome compensation is part of the gig, and it’s not like it snuck up on him or anything.

Granted, the timing could be better than the end of basketball season to upheave a venerated basketball arena and make it a bullpen. Of course that’s in a more perfect world where UNM hoops is going to the NCAAs every year and money just doesn’t matter.

But when the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few?

Ryan Berryman, the UNM associate athletic for business operations, told our Steve Virgen earlier this week that the university expects to generate between $200,000 and $250,000 for hosting all that bull from Friday-Sunday.

UNM women’s basketball drew an announced 3,055 in the Pit for Sunday’s second-round game. Working with that number and to generate even $200K, the university would need to recover on average $65.47 per spectator to watch a Sweet 16 game in the Also-Ran Tournament.

So, no.

Meanwhile, UNM has two implicit messages for Bradbury and any of the Lobo women’s hoops fans unhappy about the arrangements and the program’s first-world problems:

1. The sure-thing revenue from the Ty Murray is important to us, and;

2. This goes for the men too – the university’s standards for our basketball programs are much, much higher than to keep the arena open just for the mere possibility of NIT action.

You’d like to think they are higher for Bradbury too, who hasn’t sniffed an NCAA Tournament in his six seasons with New Mexico. And the school’s women haven’t gone dancing since 2008.

That seems almost incomprehensible, doesn’t it?

Signed through the 2024-25 season, Bradbury might yet get there. He just went 26-10 with five talented senior starters. Three might yet use their COVID card to come back, and who knows what the free agency of the transfer portal may give (or take). But it’s also possible that he never will coach another UNM lineup so very experienced and capable.

The Bradbury Era of Lobo women’s hoops has been fun to watch and is way better than that of his predecessor, Yvonne Sanchez. It also would take years of NCAAs to reach its level under her predecessor, Don Flanagan.

But the successes of January and February of late haven’t been carrying over into March. Anymore, that’s bull-riding season in the Pit.

As far as Bradbury’s program, you just wish it could stay on the beast for eight seconds.