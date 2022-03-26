One killed in NE ABQ double shooting

One person is dead and another is injured in a shooting Friday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded sometime before 8:45 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the Maverik gas station near Comanche and Interstate 25.

Then, shortly after, he said police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Monroe NE, near Menaul and San Mateo. Gallegos said officers found one person shot to death and another injured.

“Officers determined the two incidents were related,” he said.

Gallegos said the person injured with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital.