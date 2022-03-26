Kirtland AFB receives new combat training mission

Kirtland Air Force Base will become home of the AC-130J Formal Training Unit before the end of this year, when a number of the aircraft begin moving to Albuquerque from their current location at Hurlburt Field in Florida’s Panhandle. The move is expected to take place slowly over the next several years, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

The AC-130J Formal Training Unit will educate and train pilots and aircraft crew about how to operate the AC-130J platform in some of the most challenging environments in the world, the release said. The unit is expected to be composed of six primary aircraft and one maintenance aircraft. The mission would support up to 372 full-time Air Force personnel, with additional contract and maintenance support.

In an updated report to Heinrich regarding the move, the Air Force has identified several repair and construction projects at Kirtland that “it will seek funding for in the coming years in order to support this relocation,” said Heinrich, who is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies.

“This training unit would align well with existing missions at both Kirtland and Cannon Air Force bases, which benefit from New Mexico’s unrivaled airspace, our premier testing ranges, and our on-ground expertise,” Heinrich said.

The decision to relocate the aircraft and personnel to Kirtland was originally announced in November 2020. At that time, Air Force officials said the move was being made in part to consolidate the training for this aircraft at one special operations location. Kirtland’s 58th Special Operations Wing already does training in variations of the C-130J aircraft.

Another factor in the relocation, officials have said, is the increasingly crowded airspace around Hurlburt, the similarities between New Mexico’s terrain and the geography of many of the places where the aircraft is deployed, and the proximity to two training ranges: the Melrose Air Force Range and White Sands Missile Range.