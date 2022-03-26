Ty Murray PBR: Louis grateful his son, Hayze, watches him ride bulls

Dakota Louis looks at the replay of his ride after failing to score points Friday evening at the Pit during the first stage of the PBR event. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal) Cody Jesus of Window Rock, Arizona rides the bull named Bougie Native. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal) Bull riders are introduced Friday evening at the Pit before the start of the PBR event. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal Prev 1 of 3 Next

The Pit will always be a special place for Dakota Louis, who made his Professional Bull Riders debut at the 2012 Ty Murray Invitational in Albuquerque.

Four years before he introduced himself to the PBR circuit, Louis, a Native American rider who won the Indian National Finals Rodeo three times, watched his father, Greg, compete at the Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit.

On Friday night, Louis, 29, was back at the Pit competing in the opening round of the Ty Murray Invitational. This time, his 4-year-old son, Hayze, was watching.

“Every time I get on, he’ll tell me: ‘All right Dad, stick your chest out and spur that sucker,'” Louis said of Hayze’s advice. “I think he got that one from Grandpa Gregory.”

Louis lasted just under eight seconds on the bull, Gold Chain Cowboy, coming up shy of earning a score for contention. He shared a cold beer with a friend for some relief after the competition and after a media interview.

He’ll get back on a bull on Saturday.

“I got a really good bull (on Saturday),” said Louis, who is ranked No. 38 in the world. “I’ll just go out with same mindset as (Friday night). I know the good Lord has a plan for us. I just got to do my part and do my best.”

When Louis at age 14 watching his father compete at the Pit, he knew he wanted to come back and also compete at the famed arena in the Duke City

Louis cherishes the times he was able to compete in the same events as his father. The times Louis watched his father were also memorable.

“When my dad rode I took it to heart,” said Louis, who is from Browning, Montana. “I loved when he was out there. He had a lot of success. I was used to him doing so well. I got to ride against my Dad. It’s definitely been a blessing.”

Who knows if little Hayze will become a rider? Louis said he’s raising his son to be a cowboy. He said the name, Hayze Louis, has a cowboy feel to it and that’s why he gave him the unique name.

Louis said his son loves when he’s able to travel and go to PBR events as they did for the Ty Murray Invitational in Albuquerque.

Hayze likes to hang out with the other riders and they’ve become like uncles to him, Louis said.

“It’s a family environment,” Louis said. “We’re competing against each other but it’s a brotherhood too.”

“To see him watch me compete here on the biggest stage of bull riding, it’s an honor for me and a blessing,” Louis added. “I’m truly thankful that I get to live this life with this opportunity.”

Louis was one of 21 riders who failed to score on Friday night.

RESULTS: Sam Woodall of Australia drew loud cheers from the crowd with a sensational ride. He led the way with 92 points.

Woodall won the PBR Australia Finals last year. For his victory on Friday, he collected 29 world points.

Woodall closed out the preliminary round Friday ranked No. 39 in the world.

Fans were treated to a 15/15 Bucking Battle on Friday. The Top 15 active riders in the world competed in the 15/15 Bucking Battles on Friday and will again Saturday night and automatically qualify for the regular-formatted event on Sunday afternoon.

The remaining 30 riders in the event field competed in two qualifying long rounds on Friday and again on Saturday night. The Top 20 riders from the two qualifying rounds will then advance to compete Sunday against the riders who competed in the 15/15 Bucking Battles.

The event winner will be determined by the top rider who successfully rides two bulls on Sunday.