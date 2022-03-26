 One dead in single-vehicle wreck in NE Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

One dead in single-vehicle wreck in NE Albuquerque

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Business Editor

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Friday night at the intersection of Comanche and Carlisle, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

A witness told police the vehicle, a white Chevy Trailblazer, crashed after driving west on Comanche at high speeds and striking the curb. The SUV rolled onto the property at 3800 Carlisle NE, according to APD.

The male, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.

Police said it appears speed is a contributing factor, and it’s unknown whether alcohol was also a contributing factor.

No other details were released.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Chair of influential panel to propose tax rebates
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico single filers, couples filing ... New Mexico single filers, couples filing jointly considered for $350-$700
2
'Little Jade can rest in peace now'
ABQnews Seeker
Leland Hust convicted of child abuse ... Leland Hust convicted of child abuse in 2018 rape, death of 6-year-old Ariana 'Jade' Romeo
3
Aunt recalls family tragedy in book on childhood justice
ABQnews Seeker
Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and ... Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and guardian, sees her nephew as the tragic product of generatons of abuse, poverty and neglect
4
Murder suspect's attorney accuses APD of libel
ABQnews Seeker
Chief says 18-year-old is 'at the ... Chief says 18-year-old is 'at the root of gun violence' in Albuquerque'
5
Man lost in East Mountains has been found dead
ABQnews Seeker
'It does not appear there was ... 'It does not appear there was any foul play,' BCSO spokeswoman said
6
Tribes wary of cannabis market opening
ABQnews Seeker
Two pueblos assured of no interference Two pueblos assured of no interference
7
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
AP Feeds
Nights are spent huddling underground from ... Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and ...
8
Kirtland AFB receives new combat training mission
ABQnews Seeker
AC-130J unit will relocate to New ... AC-130J unit will relocate to New Mexico from base in Florida
9
NM firm's medical cannabis recalled over mold levels
ABQnews Seeker
Company asked to cease, desist following ... Company asked to cease, desist following patient tip
10
Standoff leads to man's arrest
ABQnews Seeker
SWAT teams called to Sheryl Williams ... SWAT teams called to Sheryl Williams Stapleton's Albuquerque home