One dead in single-vehicle wreck in NE Albuquerque

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Friday night at the intersection of Comanche and Carlisle, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

A witness told police the vehicle, a white Chevy Trailblazer, crashed after driving west on Comanche at high speeds and striking the curb. The SUV rolled onto the property at 3800 Carlisle NE, according to APD.

The male, whose name and age have not been released, died at the scene.

Police said it appears speed is a contributing factor, and it’s unknown whether alcohol was also a contributing factor.

No other details were released.