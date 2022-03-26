 NATO deputy: Putin can't win his 'unprovoked, illogical' war - Albuquerque Journal

NATO deputy: Putin can’t win his ‘unprovoked, illogical’ war

By Stephen McGrath / Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania — NATO Deputy-General Secretary Mircea Geoana says that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s month-old “barbaric war” against Ukraine is a war he cannot win.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the former Romanian foreign minister and ambassador to the United States added that NATO would be “forced to take appropriate measures” in the event of a chemical or nuclear attack, which follows a string of ominous comments from Moscow officials who refuse to rule out their use. He declined to say what those measures would be.

“NATO is a defensive alliance, but also it’s a nuclear alliance,” he said. “If they will be using chemical weapons or other kinds of higher-end systems against Ukraine, this will be changing fundamentally the nature of the war that Mr. Putin has waged against Ukraine.”

“I can guarantee that NATO is ready to respond proportionately,” he added.

Geoana said Russia’s attack on a theater in the besieged port city of Mariupol, which Ukrainian authorities said Friday killed about 300 civilians, is “another proof that Putin’s war is a war that is unprovoked, illogical, and also barbarian.”

“We hope that Mr. Putin will not go even further down the road of war crimes, and even more devastation against a sovereign nation,” he said.

But the brutal war that Russia has waged since Feb. 24, is having the opposite effect to what Putin hoped for, the NATO official said, and has only united the West and worked to bolster the 30-nation defensive alliance.

At a NATO summit on Thursday, alliance leaders agreed to launch four new Eastern Flank battlegroups — which usually number around 1,000-1,500 troops — to Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

“These groups are already constituting themselves,” Geoana, a former foreign minister in his native Romania, said. “I can anticipate that this will be a matter of a few months before we see these battlegroups up and running and fully functional.”

If the “very poorly planned and executed” military campaign continues to drag on for Putin’s forces, who many observers say are floundering on the battlefield, Geoana believes that it could raise the stakes for miscalculations by the Russian leader.

“We see that for the time being, the Russian military planning is trying to reassess the situation — to try to compensate for the massive losses in people and material that they suffered in the first month of the war.”

Geoana said the combination of harsh economic and individual sanctions on Russia and big losses militarily may eventually make Putin rethink his offensive on Ukraine.

“Mr. Putin probably believed his own post-imperial fantasies, thinking that Ukrainians will welcome them with open arms,” he said. “In fact, they got very fierce resistance. We are convinced that today, even with reinforcements that are still coming into Ukraine, Russia does not possess the forces and the capacity to occupy the whole of Ukraine.”

By Geoana’s estimation, the Putin regime’s most significant mistake was underestimating “the bravery of the Ukrainian army” and the “unity of the political West.”

“We are supporting Ukraine in many many ways, in defense terms, in financial terms, in humanitarian terms,” he said. “When the time will come, and that time will come, we’ll also help Ukraine reconstruct, rebuild their nation because they earned our admiration — they deserve our support.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Chair of influential panel to propose tax rebates
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico single filers, couples filing ... New Mexico single filers, couples filing jointly considered for $350-$700
2
'Little Jade can rest in peace now'
ABQnews Seeker
Leland Hust convicted of child abuse ... Leland Hust convicted of child abuse in 2018 rape, death of 6-year-old Ariana 'Jade' Romeo
3
Aunt recalls family tragedy in book on childhood justice
ABQnews Seeker
Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and ... Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and guardian, sees her nephew as the tragic product of generatons of abuse, poverty and neglect
4
Murder suspect's attorney accuses APD of libel
ABQnews Seeker
Chief says 18-year-old is 'at the ... Chief says 18-year-old is 'at the root of gun violence' in Albuquerque'
5
Man lost in East Mountains has been found dead
ABQnews Seeker
'It does not appear there was ... 'It does not appear there was any foul play,' BCSO spokeswoman said
6
Tribes wary of cannabis market opening
ABQnews Seeker
Two pueblos assured of no interference Two pueblos assured of no interference
7
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'
AP Feeds
Nights are spent huddling underground from ... Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and ...
8
Kirtland AFB receives new combat training mission
ABQnews Seeker
AC-130J unit will relocate to New ... AC-130J unit will relocate to New Mexico from base in Florida
9
NM firm's medical cannabis recalled over mold levels
ABQnews Seeker
Company asked to cease, desist following ... Company asked to cease, desist following patient tip
10
Standoff leads to man's arrest
ABQnews Seeker
SWAT teams called to Sheryl Williams ... SWAT teams called to Sheryl Williams Stapleton's Albuquerque home