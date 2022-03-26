 25th annual Flying 40 awards to get underway - Albuquerque Journal

25th annual Flying 40 awards to get underway

By ABQJournal News Staff

Attendees at the 2021 Flying 40 event at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. The event celebrating New Mexico’s fast-growing tech companies is scheduled for June 15 this year. (Courtesy of Flying 40)

This year’s Flying 40 awards program is ramping up preparations to celebrate New Mexico’s fast-growing technology companies — for the 25th time.

The program, which launched in 1998, will culminate with an in-person event June 15 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. Flying 40 celebrates the success of local technology firms and draws attention to the role the technology sector plays in diversifying New Mexico’s economy.

“In the midst of the worst pandemic of the past century these employers not only stayed open and provided thousands of jobs, they were able to grow their employee base,” said Sherman McCorkle, president and CEO of the Sandia Science & Technology Park Development Corp., the program organizer, in a prepared statement. “All of New Mexico should join us in celebrating these accomplishments.”

Applications to participate will be accepted until April 15.

Award categories are:

— Top revenue-growth firms with between $1 million and $10 million in revenue,

— Top revenue-growth companies with more than $10 million in annual income, and

— Top revenue-producing firms independent of their annual financial growth.

To be eligible, companies must have five or more employees and be headquartered in New Mexico. Publicly traded and private firms are eligible. Participants cannot be a subsidiary of a firm headquartered outside the state.

Revenue figures showing growth over the five-year period from 2016-2020 will be used to rank the participating companies in a list that will be published in a special edition of the Journal’s Business Outlook ahead of the June event.

Program sponsors this year include the Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook, Sandia Science & Technology Park Development Corp., KPMG LLP, New Mexico Bank and Trust, Delta Dental, True Health New Mexico, OneTen Capital, New Mexico MEP, the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development and Admiral Beverage Corp. Community sponsors include the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union and the New Mexico Technology Council.

Online applications and program details for this year’s Flying 40 awards are available at www.flying40.com.


