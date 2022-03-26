Not all ‘revolving doors’ turn into corruption

I once used an old saying in this column, “I either want less corruption or a greater ability to participate in it.”

It was a joke. One reader scolded me for this.

I neither want corruption nor want to participate in it. The trick, sometimes, is in knowing what is corrupt.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (“W&J”) believe they have identified a corrupt practice involving tax specialists working for big accounting firms. I’m not so sure they have.

There are four ginormous firms called “The Big Four.” They are the four largest accounting firms in the world. The fifth largest is pretty far behind in size, but still big.

W&J identified these five firms as participants in a “revolving door” between their firms and the Treasury Department.

On one side of the door firm personnel drafted client-friendly tax rules. On the other side, the firms rewarded the efforts with raises and promotions.

The W&J presentation is the old “quid pro quo,” loosely translated as this for that. “Do our clients’ bidding in Treasury and we’ll give you money and prestige in return.” Shame, shame, shame.

If firm employees are quidding in exchange for quoing, that is something up with which I cannot put.

But are they?

First, let’s review the W&J charge. They identify at least 24 people who left one of the big firms to work in Treasury, and later returned to their firm. Definitely seems to be a revolving door. W&J, however, call this a “corrupt” revolving door.

I feel that I know a bit about these people. I may be wrong, but let me plead my case. I have taught education programs for three of the five firms. In most cases, I have taught with a firm partner or employee.

Firms schedule these programs long in advance. The firm co-instructors are usually from the “National” office in D.C. As general firm resources, they have no client emergencies and hence more scheduling flexibility.

These national resource people are often hired from Treasury. Not always, but I’d say that at least 80% of the ones I taught with were hired after working in Treasury.

I have taught with many people who were directly responsible for writing regulations in a particular area. Others may have written rulings to answer questions asked by tax practitioners or IRS field personnel.

I heard one consistent message from these former Treasury officials now working in large CPA firms: “I wish I knew this is how these rules are actually applied to taxpayer situations.”

Treasury issues tax guidance in many forms. Regulations are the highest level of authority. This is because there are public comments on proposed regulations before they become final.

The public comments often point out problems in implementing the rules as written. Treasury substantially modified the regulations for opportunity zone investments when professionals in the real estate industry commented on how deals are actually put together.

The W&J revolving door can be a good thing. People who work in the national office of these large accounting firms get questions from practice offices around the country. They become familiar with problems faced by taxpayers struggling with less than clear rules.

If these firm experts return (most once worked in Treasury) to Treasury, they bring with them valuable knowledge of legitimate problems faced by those trying to deal with often poorly drafted laws.

The people I taught with who said, “I wish I knew … ” could be a valuable resource now that they do know. The revolving door need not be modified by the word “corrupt.”

Maybe I am just naive. However, I do know, from personal experience, that the people who work in Treasury tax policy are both very smart and very opinionated.

The W&J “corrupt” tag seems, to me, to hold water only if those passing through the revolving door can “roll” their new Treasury colleagues.

Smart, opinionated people are hard to roll. When public comments come in on proposed regulations Treasury’s response is included in a later “preamble” to final regulations.

Most responses end with “we declined to accept this suggestion.” I just can’t see how the response changes when the commentator instead enters through that revolving door.

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.