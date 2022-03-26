What to do when you’ve been passed over for promotion

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’ve been with my company for four years and passed over for promotion several times. I recently asked about a promotion at my annual review and was shocked to get a less than perfect score on performance. They then proceeded to tell me what I had been doing wrong for the last year. Why are they telling me now? What does this mean? — Marcus

DALE: How I hate that your manager waits till the annual review to offer guidance. That sort of management has been scorned for decades. After all, the little classic book “The One-Minute Manager” — the point of which was that the best managers embrace lots of little interventions, preferably of the positive reinforcement type — became a bestseller in the early 1980s.

J.T.: As for what to do about it, it seems to me that they might be looking to push you out of the organization. Telling you that you’re not meeting their expectations is usually a sign that they’re looking to make a change. I would do what you can to try to improve the situation, but I also would start looking for a new job. It can be really difficult to come back from something like this once management has made their mind up that you’re not a top performer.

DALE: But I wouldn’t do a panic job search, though. To me, being pushed out is less likely than the management team having decided — either consciously or otherwise — that you’re a good worker, just not leadership material. That is, you’ve been labelled a tortoise, not a hare. And here’s the unvarnished truth of corporate life: The tortoise ain’t gonna win. Indeed, the tortoise just keeps falling further behind. (Say you work for a company that gives out 5% raises to most employees but gives a 20% bounce with a promotion. So, to pick a round number, say you start at $50K and get five raises in five years. Hey, congratulations, you’re now making almost $64K. But if you have colleagues who start at the same time with that same salary but who get a couple of promotions in those same five years, they’d be at over $83K.) It’s tough to catch up, and you never will if you stay at the same company. So, look to get promoted as part of a job change. Then, once you start, make sure you ask the new managers who gets promoted and why — let them know you’re a high-achiever who wants mentoring. They need to see you as a hare.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I have just received an offer from Company B. My first choice is Company A, and they told me that they won’t be making a decision for another three weeks. Should I take the job with Company B, or is it OK to tell them that I’m waiting on another job offer before I decide? — Tara

J.T.: I wouldn’t advise telling them that you are waiting for another job offer. In my experience, that will just lead to them rescinding the offer. They want to be your first choice and hearing that they are merely a back-up implies to them that you could take the job only to leave them later on. That leads to my advice: Accept the job with Company B and then continue to interview with Company A. Worst case, if you do get offered the job that you really want you can back out of the current opportunity. That way you don’t lose the job with Company B in the event you don’t get the offer from Company A.

DALE: I know that taking a job you’re hoping to leave in a few weeks seems dishonorable, but let go of any pre-guilt. J.T. and I have heard endless stories of new hires who quit their current jobs, some even moving across country, and then the new employer says, “Oh, sorry, we just had a hiring freeze imposed” or “Corporate just decided to close our division.” It isn’t about honor or dishonor, it’s about your future and who you let share it.

