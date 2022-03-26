 Survey: Bernalillo residents want more local restaurants - Albuquerque Journal

Survey: Bernalillo residents want more local restaurants

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

Range Cafe at 925 Camino Del Pueblo in Bernalillo. Most Bernalillo residents want to see the town expand restaurant options, according to a recent survey. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

BERNALILLO — A lot of Bernalillo residents don’t want to settle for a 15-minute drive to Albuquerque or Rio Rancho just to get a bite to eat.

In fact, 61% of them want to see the Town of Bernalillo expand restaurant options in the coming years, according to a recent survey in response to the town’s draft development plan. Additionally, 66% of residents said restaurants are needed when it comes to commercial services.

When asked where they go for commercial services, 84% said Albuquerque, 71% said Rio Rancho and 56% do their shopping online.

“They get tired of eating at the same restaurants over and over. That’s normal,” said Mike Kloeppel, Bernalillo’s economic development director. “Everybody just wants something different.”

The demand is very much present.

Kloeppel said a new Del Taco restaurant will be added in the near future, set up in the old Pizza 9 store that had closed. He said BadAss Coffee across from Santa Ana Star Casino and Hotel is being upgraded, and Starbucks will add a new location near the intersection of U.S. 550 and Sheriff’s Posse Road.

Kloeppel said the Town of Bernalillo doesn’t actively recruit businesses to set up shop because it doesn’t have the resources. Rather, the town would determine which restaurant looking to expand would be a good fit and pursue them, he said.

And most new eateries are tight-lipped about picking a new location because if they find a spot they like, they don’t want to risk losing that spot to another establishment, he said.

“Restaurants are a fickle business. They want to make sure their location fits what they’re trying to do,” Kloeppel said.

Restaurants also do their own research as to where they want to be because many are franchised, Kloeppel said. He said McDonald’s, for instance, evaluates factors like annual incomes, vehicles people drive and their day-to-day tendencies in a five-mile radius. He also said chains like Chili’s rely on data-driven information to decide whether to add a certain location. Two Chick-fil-A locations, for example, must be a certain distance from each other.

“You can’t put them two blocks away, unless it’s the same franchise owner,” he said.

Kloeppel said the development plan is roughly a “20-year vision” and merely a blueprint to work with. It may go before Town Council around late April, he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Survey: Bernalillo residents want more local restaurants
ABQnews Seeker
A lot of Bernalillo residents don't ... A lot of Bernalillo residents don't want to settle for a 15-minute drive to Albuquerque or Rio Rancho just to get a bite to ...
2
China must be punished for supporting Russia
ABQnews Seeker
Like most of my colleagues, I ... Like most of my colleagues, I am following very carefully Russia's war on Ukraine.
3
Not all 'revolving doors' turn into corruption
ABQnews Seeker
Treasury, tax firm relationship can be ... Treasury, tax firm relationship can be a good thing
4
Should federal judges have to obey the law?
ABQnews Seeker
Recusals help to root out public ... Recusals help to root out public corruption
5
25th annual Flying 40 awards to get underway
ABQnews Seeker
This year's Flying 40 awards program ... This year's Flying 40 awards program is ramping up preparations to celebrate New Mexico's fast-growing technology companies — for the 25th time.
6
One dead in single-vehicle wreck in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
One person is dead following a ... One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Friday night at the intersection of Comanche and Carlisle, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
7
Aunt recalls family tragedy in book on childhood justice
ABQnews Seeker
Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and ... Regina Griego, Nehemiah Griego's aunt and guardian, sees her nephew as the tragic product of generatons of abuse, poverty and neglect
8
Kirtland AFB receives new combat training mission
ABQnews Seeker
AC-130J unit will relocate to New ... AC-130J unit will relocate to New Mexico from base in Florida
9
Murder charges can be pursued in SF car crash
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors accuse woman of causing wreck ... Prosecutors accuse woman of causing wreck that killed 2