 Briefcase: NMSU names new CIO, associate vice president - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: NMSU names new CIO, associate vice president

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Thomas E. Bunton

Thomas E. Bunton has been named the new associate vice president and chief information officer at New Mexico State University.

Bunton comes to NMSU from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he is currently associate vice chancellor and chief information officer. Bunton has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, and held various leadership positions at University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and Purdue University prior to his position at the University of Arkansas. Bunton earned a doctorate in organizational communication from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. He also earned a master’s degree in computer and information technology, as well as his bachelor’s degree with a double major in pre-law and psychology, from Purdue University.

He will begin his new role in mid-April.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Briefcase: NMSU names new CIO, associate vice president
Outlook
Thomas E. Bunton has been named ... Thomas E. Bunton has been named the new associate vice president and chief information officer at New Mexico State University.
2
Survey: Bernalillo residents want more local restaurants
ABQnews Seeker
A lot of Bernalillo residents don't ... A lot of Bernalillo residents don't want to settle for a 15-minute drive to Albuquerque or Rio Rancho just to get a bite to ...
3
China must be punished for supporting Russia
ABQnews Seeker
Like most of my colleagues, I ... Like most of my colleagues, I am following very carefully Russia's war on Ukraine.
4
What to do when you've been passed over for ...
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I've been with my company for four years and passed over for promotion several times. I recently asked about a ...
5
Not all 'revolving doors' turn into corruption
ABQnews Seeker
Treasury, tax firm relationship can be ... Treasury, tax firm relationship can be a good thing
6
Turn butternut squash into butternut pies — plus other ...
Business Columns
Obstacles to restaurant industry are opportunities ... Obstacles to restaurant industry are opportunities for innovation
7
Should federal judges have to obey the law?
ABQnews Seeker
Recusals help to root out public ... Recusals help to root out public corruption
8
Briefcase: New Mexico Voices for Children announces promotions
Outlook
Farah Council has been promoted from ... Farah Council has been promoted from development director to director of operations and organizational effectiveness at New Mexico Voices for Children. Council joined NM ...
9
Briefcase: Osteoporosis center hires nurse practitioner, administrator
Outlook
Crystal Lewis-Hicks, MSN, FNP-C has been ... Crystal Lewis-Hicks, MSN, FNP-C has been hired by NM Clinical Research & Osteoporosis Center as a nurse practitioner. She is a certified family nurse ...