Briefcase: NMSU names new CIO, associate vice president

Thomas E. Bunton has been named the new associate vice president and chief information officer at New Mexico State University.

Bunton comes to NMSU from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock where he is currently associate vice chancellor and chief information officer. Bunton has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, and held various leadership positions at University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and Purdue University prior to his position at the University of Arkansas. Bunton earned a doctorate in organizational communication from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. He also earned a master’s degree in computer and information technology, as well as his bachelor’s degree with a double major in pre-law and psychology, from Purdue University.

He will begin his new role in mid-April.