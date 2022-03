Aaron Bernabe has been promoted to vice president of WaFd Bank New Mexico.

Bernabe has more than 13 years’ banking experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for client management and business development of the WaFd’s downtown office.

WaFd Bank New Mexico, previously Washington Federal Bank New Mexico, is the 10th-largest bank in the state based on its $1.3 billion deposit base, and serves communities throughout the state through its 25 branches.