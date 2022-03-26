Albuquerque restaurant inspections for March 28, 2022

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Walgreens, 9700 Menaul NE (March 11)

Smith’s, 4700 Tramway NE (March 10)

All Seasons Child Care, 7700 Zuni SE (March 8)

Love’s Travel Stop, 2200 Sixth NW (March 11)

El Patio Restaurant, 142 Harvard SE (March 9)

Carefree Living Inc., 10916 Juan Tabo NE (March 9)

Sunset Grille and Bar, 6825 Lomas NE (March 7)

Bob’s Burgers, 6101 San Mateo NE (March 9)

DK, 2120 Broadway SE (March 11)

Forever 21, 10000 Coors Bypass NW (March 11)

Quality Foods Inc., 500 Broadway SE (March 10)

New Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 9550 Sage SW (March 7)

Kingdom Builders Preschool, 8216 Central SE (March 7)

Fastinos, 2600 Juan Tabo NE (March 9)

Sandia Church of the Nazarene, 8216 Central SE (March 7)

Keva Juice, 6600 Menaul NE (March 11)

Taco Bell, 5215 Lomas NE (March 7)

Total Wine and More, 10420 Coors Bypass NW (March 7)

Steps Ahead Learning Center, 3500 Indian School NE (March 7)

Beginning Steps Daycare Inc., 6521 Paradise NW (March 9)

Cheba Hut, 115 Harvard SE (March 10)

Nagomi Japanese Restaurant, 2400 Juan Tabo NE (March 11)

Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown, 6901 Arvada NE (March 10)

Sanchez Tacos, 1607 Broadway SE (March 7)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 6600 Menaul NE (March 11)

Sharky’s Fish and Shrimp, 5420 Central SW (March 10)

Palmilla Senior Living, 10301 Golf Course NW (March 10)

Le Bakery and Vietnamese Cuisine, 1313 San Pedro NE

Ho Ho South Valley Inc., 3211 Coors SW (March 8)

Mazaya Cafe, 120 Harvard SE (March 10)

Cielito Lindo, 5109 Central NW (March 7)

HomeGoods, 10420 Coors Bypass NW (March 7)

Church’s Chicken, 2100 Broadway SE (March 11)

Family Dollar Stores of New Mexico, 613 Broadway SE (March 10)

Sushi Avenue at Smith’s, 4700 Tramway NE (March 10)

Paradise Hills Golf Course, 10035 Country Club NW (March 9)

El Botanero de Guaymas, 475 Coors NW (March 9)

Claire’s, 10000 Coors Bypass NW (March 11)

Nutrishop, 10420 Coors Bypass NW (March 7)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, 6000 Menaul NE (March 11)

Spencer Gifts, 10000 Coors Bypass NW (March 11)

Grandma’s Diner, 2500 Broadway SE (March 11)

Gold Street Pizza and More, 3211 Coors SW (March 9)

Alonso Arturos Mexican Restaurant, 325 Louisiana SE (March 7)

La Posada by Maggie, 1603 Fourth NW (March 9)

Mesa Provisions, 3120 Central SE (March 9)

Filibertos Zuni, 5555 Zuni SE (March 8)

Blood Sausage, 138 Harvard SE (March 9)

Ma’s Tea House, 6510 Paradise NW (March 9)

Morada Albuquerque, 1620 Indian School NE (March 11)

Rainbow Dollar Store, 9550 Sage SW (March 7)

El Sombrerete Restaurant, 9018 Central SE (March 9)

Forever 21, 6600 Menaul NE (March 10)

Good 2 Go, 514 Old Coors SW (March 9)

YELLOW

None listed

RED

None listed