Artist imbues installations, photography and performance with Chinese and Western inspiration

Ranran Fan uses the words found in the Chinese book “I Ching ” as a point of inspiration.

“I use this book a lot on a daily basis as a way to relieve depression,” Fan said.

The book was published in the late ninth century and serves as the basis of her exhibit, “Walking on Transience,” on display at the Sanitary Tortilla Factory through May 13.

There will be a reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 8. The gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Fan, a University of New Mexico graduate student, said the process for “Walking on Transience” took several months to create.

She started forming ideas and building concepts last summer.

“People in the past in China used this book to predict what’s gonna happen in the world and in their personal lives,” Fan said. “It is a book with 64 different situations a person or country could come across any time, so when I read, ‘I Ching,’ I actually use it as kind of like self-therapy.”

For Fan and others, “I Ching” is still influential to this day.

“It is a very abstract book, so a lot of people could interpret it through many different ways,” Fan said. “This book also discusses living and doing, which has helped with my experience in the United States as a foreigner and woman of color.”

Fan was born in China and is based in Albuquerque, as she pursues as master’s degree in studio art.

“I received most of my college education in the Western world, so I use a lot of scientific methodology in my work,” Fan said. “I model a lot of my art using both the Western and Chinese cultures.”

Fan proceeded to graduate school after earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Biology in Hong Kong Baptist University.

While she has seen art from the Western hemisphere, Fan has gained an appreciation for both styles.

“I think American art is more straightforward and lexical, while Chinese art is more descriptive and insightful,” Fan said. “I think both are visual languages that are also influenced by linguistic languages as well.”

Fan also served as a teaching assistant, and math and science tutor while in Chicago.

This year, Fan received the Sanitary Tortilla Factory’s 2022 Exceptional Visual Artist Scholar award. The EVAS series provides professional space for graduate students as their final thesis show.

“I think this program at UNM is very amazing because they gave me three to four years to focus on just my own practice,” Fan said. “That is the main reason that I came here, and also that the people here are so generous and helpful.”

Fan specializes in installation, photography and performance. Her work has been featured internationally, including at SITE Santa Fe, OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (China), the Academy Art Museum in Maryland, Santa Fe Art Institute, Tamarind Institute, as well as Incheon Marine Asia Photography and Video Festival in Korea. She was also nominated as a SITE Scholar at SITE Santa Fe in 2020. Fan has won several awards, including the Shiseido Photographer Prize at Three Shadows Photography Art Centre (China, 2018) and Student Award for Innovations in Imaging at the Society for Photographic Education (U.S., 2019).

“Xu Bing is a Chinese artist who I really admire and appreciate,” Fan said. “He wrote a book titled ‘Book From (the) Sky’ in which he creates a language that nobody can read or understand.”

For Fan, making her work accessible is instrumental to her vision.

“That approach is really what I am looking for in my work,” Fan said. “I want it to be something that is equally approachable to all people.”