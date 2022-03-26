Local gardener turns green thumb into a blooming business

Spring is here and for some people it’s the start of the gardening and growing season.

But New Mexico’s sometimes unforgiving climate can wreak havoc on the hard work and hopeful efforts of gardeners. Intense sun rays, wretched winds, prolonged heat waves, unfavorable soil, critters, drought and more can put an end to the best gardening efforts here.

Santa Fe gardener Rod Gesten faced all these challenges as a hobbyist gardener many years ago and has come up with a solution. He turned his hobby into a craft by becoming a master gardener and combined his professional skills to start Mud Hub Greenhouses, a company that sells greenhouse kits.

Gesten said he designed the prototype in 2014, but only for his own personal use. He hadn’t yet decided to start an actual business, but saw an opportunity when he began looking for a new career path. He has a background as an architect and construction.

“I just drew on my passions,” he said. “And gardening was one of them.”

He established his company in 2015 and began perfecting the design through trial and error. He sold his first greenhouse to a home owner in 2017 and the company is now New Mexico True certified.

Business has doubled during the pandemic as people focused their attention on new hobbies and projects they can do at home. In addition, the company has expanded its client base to include schools. They were also contacted by the state and provided greenhouse kits for correctional facilities.

When Gesten started his company, he said his goal was to help people in New Mexico extend their growing season. There were some key functions he wanted the greenhouses to serve. The first was, of course, providing protection from the elements. Wooden planks form the base and attached on top is a rounded mesh cover. A plastic cover provides insulation and can be rolled up for added ventilation. There is also an optional shade cover to safeguard against the sun’s powerful rays.

Another goal, he said, was to provide an ideal growing space, so he included raised beds. This allows gardeners to provide their own balanced soil tailored to their needs. This also eliminates the need for placing the greenhouse in an area with desirable soil. They can be placed on concrete, gravel, sand or anywhere else with a flat surface. The raised beds also make it physically easier to garden.

“All the bending and reaching limits the amount of time you can spend gardening,” he said. “I wanted to include raised beds to ease back pain and limit bending and lifting.”

He also wanted to make the structure aesthetically pleasing. Inside, the raised beds had large borders that can serve as benches, allowing people to enjoy their greenhouse gardens.

One of the best things about the greenhouses, he said, is that they don’t usually require a permit to install. They are not permanent structures, no foundation placement is needed and there is no digging.

The kits come in different sizes including the 10-by-12, 12-by-20 and the larger 24-by-40 foot models, or the greenhouses can be custom ordered. Prices range from about $3,300 to more than $10,000 depending on size, features and whether they build it or it’s a do-it-yourself purchase.

For more information, visit mudhubgreenhouses.com or call 505-670-6370.