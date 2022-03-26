Nectarines, apricots first trees to bloom in spring

Q: What are the first trees that will bloom around here in the early spring? – K.M.H., Los Lunas

A: The first thing to bloom in these parts is the wild mustard or flixweed. It’ll start out as a flat, bright green rosette-shaped plant that will eventually sport clusters of brilliant yellow flowers that the first cabbage looper butterflies need.

The first spring blooming trees in this neck of the woods are usually the nectarines and apricots. They usually bloom so early that inevitably the blooms get killed. If you have either a nectarine or apricot, expect a harvest once in every five years … maybe.

Next in line of progression will be the ornamental purple leaf plums, fruiting plums and the crabapples. After them, the apples and peaches come on. Just after the fruit trees are mainly done, you’ll see catalpas blooming.

The summer bloomers won’t usually start to show off until, at the earliest, late May. Keep an eye out for the winter jasmine that are now in bloom. They’re shrubs that wear arching canes of yellow flowers, then offer foliage of a cool green all through the growing season.

Q. Is it too late to transplant trees? – G.M., Albuquerque

A. From all I know, no, it’s not too late this growing season to transplant trees.

With that said, I will say the sooner the better. You don’t offer any information on the type or age of the trees, so that brings up a lot of questions from me. Wanting to move a young tree that you’ve realized is planted in the wrong spot? An established tree, perhaps from one property to another?

As you dig the transplant’s new home, place that soil on a tarp or in a wheelbarrow and add some amendments to it, finely milled compost, really well-rotted manure, or some top soil at a ratio of 1/3 amendment to 2/3 “native soil.” That way the transplant will have extra nutrition to draw from while it settles in.

Just don’t make the soil too rich with the amendments. If the new hole is too pleasant, as the roots spread, they’ll run up to the “wall” of the hole, taste the surrounding soil and tend to want to grow in just the hole. The roots won’t spread, and then turn or girdle in the hole, keeping the tree from anchoring into the ground as it should.

Next, remember to dig up as much of the existing root ball as possible. The more root you are able to capture without severing, the better off it’ll be. If you need to transport the tree, consider laying the root mass on a tarp and tie it snuggly to keep the roots and the soil contained.

Going far with the tree? If so, make sure the root ball is placed near the cab of the truck bed, laying down. That way the air will wash over the tree. I feel so bad whenever I see a tree being transported, standing up in a truck bed, the poor thing being whipped by the winds.

Once you’re ready to plant, make sure the tree is planted to the same depth – certainly no deeper and definitely no shallower. Usually at the base of a tree trunk you can, if you look close, notice a small flaring of the trunk. That’s the tree’s signal to tell you how deep to plant. Keep the “flair” just at soil level.

As you backfill the hole, be sure to tamp the soil in and around the roots. Make sure to fill in all the nooks and crannies caused by digging up the transplant. Once planted, offer a good, slow drink of water to assist with the settling.

After the first watering, offer a dose of root stimulator. Keep the tree watered at least once a week, especially if we dry out and it starts to get really warm and windy. I’d see nothing wrong about offering a root stimulator dose monthly through this growing season, either.

It could be a lot of work and planning, but again, if you are going to transplant trees, the sooner the better.

Happy Diggin’ In.

