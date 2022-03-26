 High-tech performance of remembrance - Albuquerque Journal

High-tech performance of remembrance

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico.

Known for its interpretation of classical and Baroque music, as well as its annual Children’s Messiah, Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico is going high-tech.

Its 14 singers will perform the world premiere of “The many poems she learned as a child” by contemporary composer Jenny Olivia Johnson.

Johnson scored the work for upper voices, organ and smartphone.

The group will perform at Santa Fe’s St. John’s United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 31 and a second show at Albuquerque’s Episcopal Cathedral of St. John on Saturday, April 2.

“She’s a former classmate of mine at the Manhattan School of Music,” Polyphony artistic director Maxine Thévenot said. “She’s based out of Santa Monica now and identifies as a sound artist and musicologist.”

The five-movement piece “includes the audience having to use their smartphones,” Thévenot continued. “Everyone will have a QR code to scan. Then they’ll hear snippets from the TV show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ ”

“The many poems she learned as a child” was commissioned by Phyllis and Roderick Kennedy in memory of Phyllis’ mother who “was a whiz at ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ” Thévenot added.

“It’s part of the piece, part of remembering the person we’re honoring.”

The concert, dubbed Polyphony presents “Awakenings: Music of Diversity,” also will feature music by Hildegard von Bingen, Sarah Quartel, Eleanor Daley, Mari Esabel Valverde, Dale Trumbore, Joan Szymko and other composers from the LGBTQ+, Indigenous and Latinx communities.

“People can expect to hear music from the 12th century, music that incorporates percussion and rain sticks and the music of living composers,” Thévenot said.

The musicians will be accompanied by Edmund Connolly on organ and Alexis Corbin on percussion.

The concert will end with “Amazing Grace.”

IF YOU GO
WHAT: Polyphony presents “Awakenings: Music of Diversity”

WHERE & WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe; 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW, Albuquerque

HOW MUCH: $5-$20 plus fees at southwestarts.org for Santa Fe show; $20, free for full time students with ID at polyphonynm.com for Albuquerque show


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Local gardener turns green thumb into a blooming business
Arts
Rod Gesten turned his hobby into ... Rod Gesten turned his hobby into a craft by becoming a master gardener and combined his professional skills to start Mud Hub Greenhouses, a ...
2
Nectarines, apricots first trees to bloom in spring
Arts
Next in line of progression will ... Next in line of progression will be the ornamental purple leaf plums, fruiting plums and the crabapples.
3
High-tech performance of remembrance
Arts
Polyphony concert to feature a world ... Polyphony concert to feature a world premiere with audience participation
4
Artist weaves mosaic, architecture and light into works open ...
Arts
'Mysterious Inner Worlds' is Agha's first ... 'Mysterious Inner Worlds' is Agha's first solo exhibition at the UNM Art Museum
5
Author's latest book looks at the deserted cities in ...
Arts
A look at five places in ... A look at five places in 'New Mexico Ghost Towns.'
6
NM Gay Men's Chorus to highlight mental health in ...
Arts
Forty-five singers will perform a three-movement ... Forty-five singers will perform a three-movement suite for tenor/bass choirs called 'You Are Enough' by the New York-based composer Aron Accurso.
7
Panaceas of the past
Arts
Photography exhibit looks at the history ... Photography exhibit looks at the history of NM's hot springs as places of healing
8
Artist imbues installations, photography and performance with Chinese and ...
Arts
Ranran Fan uses the words found ... Ranran Fan uses the words found in the Chinese book 'I Ching ' as a point of inspiration.
9
Artist Oliver Polzin finds working at Meow Wolf helped ...
Arts
Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, ... Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, moved to Santa Fe just over a decade ago.