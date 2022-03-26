High-tech performance of remembrance

Known for its interpretation of classical and Baroque music, as well as its annual Children’s Messiah, Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico is going high-tech.

Its 14 singers will perform the world premiere of “The many poems she learned as a child” by contemporary composer Jenny Olivia Johnson.

Johnson scored the work for upper voices, organ and smartphone.

The group will perform at Santa Fe’s St. John’s United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 31 and a second show at Albuquerque’s Episcopal Cathedral of St. John on Saturday, April 2.

“She’s a former classmate of mine at the Manhattan School of Music,” Polyphony artistic director Maxine Thévenot said. “She’s based out of Santa Monica now and identifies as a sound artist and musicologist.”

The five-movement piece “includes the audience having to use their smartphones,” Thévenot continued. “Everyone will have a QR code to scan. Then they’ll hear snippets from the TV show ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ ”

“The many poems she learned as a child” was commissioned by Phyllis and Roderick Kennedy in memory of Phyllis’ mother who “was a whiz at ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ ” Thévenot added.

“It’s part of the piece, part of remembering the person we’re honoring.”

The concert, dubbed Polyphony presents “Awakenings: Music of Diversity,” also will feature music by Hildegard von Bingen, Sarah Quartel, Eleanor Daley, Mari Esabel Valverde, Dale Trumbore, Joan Szymko and other composers from the LGBTQ+, Indigenous and Latinx communities.

“People can expect to hear music from the 12th century, music that incorporates percussion and rain sticks and the music of living composers,” Thévenot said.

The musicians will be accompanied by Edmund Connolly on organ and Alexis Corbin on percussion.

The concert will end with “Amazing Grace.”