Getting to know Celia Cruz

Who was Celia Cruz?

It’s a legitimate question and one that is warmly answered by a new board book through its simple text and attractive illustrations.

The question “Who Was Celia Cruz? is also the title of this entertaining and educational book for ages 2 to 4. And it’s the sixth in the “Who Was?” series from the Rise X Penguin Workshop imprint.

Celia Cruz was a dynamic Afro Cuban singer who fled her homeland when Fidel Castro clamped down on the artistic freedom of Cubans. She went on to gain international fame as the New York-based “Queen of Salsa.”

“(Cruz’s) … life exemplifies extraordinary bravery in addition to her success. She was an exceptional musician and performer, but it did not shield her from discrimination, separation, exile and the difficulties of immigration,” Cecily Kaiser, associate publisher, early childhood, Penguin Workshop, wrote in an email.

Before the series was initiated, there had been nothing in the book market that gave a chronology, a life story, for preschoolers, Cecily Kaiser added in a phone interview.

She explained how her team picks subjects: “We consider which people in history – or current times – are worthy of our young audience. So it’s whose story will inspire and empower our readers.”

The Celia Cruz biography is the sixth in the “Who Was?” series, which debuted in the fall of 2020. The other five are the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Walt Disney, Jackie Robinson and also “Who Is Jane Goodall?”

“If you look at books for children published over the last 100 years, you realize almost all were about white people,” Cecily Kaiser said.

Considering that, she believes the series has to consider publishing biographies of people of different ethnicities through which all readers can see themselves.

There’s also a vital literacy component.

“I would argue that all books for preliterate children are first steps to literacy. Part of learning to read is wanting to learn to read,” she said.

The author of the “Who Was?” board books is Lisbeth Kaiser, a veteran freelance writer and author of “Little People, Big Dreams” picture book titles for slightly older children. Lisbeth is Cecily Kaiser’s sister.

Her name was mentioned by a colleague of Cecily’s who admired Lisbeth’s previous biographies for children.

Lisbeth Kaiser felt comfortable and prepared to understand the specific differences of the “Who Was?” mission and brand versus the previous picture book biographies she had written.

She has found writing the text for the “Who Was?” books a challenge she enjoys.

“For me, the most difficult part is to figure out how to really channel the life of somebody who is incredibly notable and inspirational,” Lisbeth Kaiser said in a phone interview. “It’s an important job to introduce a role model for a child. And it’s always challenging what to include, what gets left out … You ask, ‘What can a child learn and what might lead down the road to investigate on their own?’ ”

The audience for the “Who Was?” board books may not, per se, read the text. Instead, they can experience having the books read aloud to them.

Or another path is to “read” the story by looking at the illustrations and moving along at their own pace.

The illustrator for the series has been Stanley Chow.

Cecily Kaiser says Chow’s art brings “a bold new look to this age group. He is a Grammy-nominated portrait artist and illustrator whose art is both sophisticated and accessible. The entire ‘Who Was?’ series involves portraits featuring oversized heads, and Stanley does this in a way that is friendly and simplified.”

One page of the final facing pages of “Who Was Celia Cruz?” has a condensed biography of the singer intended as background for older readers.

On the opposite page is a black-and-white photograph of Cruz in long, bejeweled earrings, the feathered top of her dress, large flowers in her hair and an electric smile on her face that fills the page in all of her vivacity.

The Spanish language edition of “Who Was Celia Cruz?” is scheduled for release this November.

BOOK OF THE WEEK