 Lobo Singleton says he is entering transfer portal - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo Singleton says he is entering transfer portal

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Lobo Saquan Singleton, ,right, tries to go around Air Force’s Nick Jackson during action on Feb. 26. Singleton said on social media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal. (Roberto E. Rosales/ Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico’s Saquan Singleton said on social media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal and presumably won’t return to the Lobos in 2022-23.

“Lobo Nation, these last 2 years in Albuquerque have been a blessing for me. I’d like to say thank you to my coaching staff for helping me grow as a player but more importantly as a person. To my teammates, thank you for your hard work and dedication throughout these past seasons(.) To the fans, I will always be grateful for the unconditional love and support throughout my time here,” he wrote.

“However, after having tough conversations with my family, I have respectfully decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer to further my education as well as my athletic career.

“Thank you New Mexico … I will forever be a Lobo”

Listed as a 6-foot-6 guard, the product of Bronx, New York by way of Hutchinson Community College started every game for UNM in 2020-21, averaging 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. This past season, he started eight and appeared in 24, averaging 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Singleton missed the start of the season after having a heart abnormality discovered while ill in October. He had a season-high of 14 points in his first start (at Nevada, Jan. 1).

 


