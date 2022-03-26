Report: Albuquerque native Toppert leaving Memphis for LSU staff

The Memphis Commercial-Appeal and Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Albuquerque native Cody Toppert is leaving the Memphis basketball staff to join the staff new head coach Matt McMahon’s staff at LSU.

Toppert, 39, has spent the past three seasons with the Tigers under coach Penny Hardaway. The news comes the same day The Commercial Appeal reported that on the NCAA’s amended notice of allegations that allege Level I and Level II violations against Hardaway and Memphis’ athletic department. ESPN reported that Hardaway’s name in the notice of allegations.

Toppert was a four-year starter at Cornell after a standout career at Albuquerque Academy. He came to Memphis after serving as director of player development for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Memphis reched the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 before falling to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.