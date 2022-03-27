Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on Bradbury (and Journal’s column)

AFTER A LOGISTICALLY tough road trip for his team to Corvallis, Oregon, quite possibly Mike Bradbury won’t be attending this weekend’s PBR event at the Pit? Then again, after leading 40-22, the Lobos needed to find a way to win vs. Oregon State. It’s been shocking the number of times the past several seasons that both the UNM women’s and men’s basketball teams have blown big leads and lost games. For future seasons, maybe the teams will eventually learn to press the pedal on their opponents while keeping it as simple as ABC — “Always Be Closing.”

— Old Schooler

COACH MIKE BRADBURY was responsible for his horrid blunder at the end of the Lady Lobos-Wyoming home game. He drew up a flawed last play of the game. To win, the Lobos just needed to get the ball inbounds and hold it for the win. Due to his tactical error, the Ladies lost. He never took response-ability for his mistake. The WNIT Oregon State loss was his fault as well. He failed to call time out as the Lobos’ 40-22 first-half lead evaporated. He needs to take the blame when losses are due to his negligence.

— Dejected Season Ticket Holder

YOU GOTTA LOVE how the Journal used (UNM women’s) coach Bradbury’s dislike of not being able to play another NIT game at home, which any coach would do, to flat out say you need to move on. Memo to UNM stop hiring assistants of successful coaches who have no head coaching experience. Then the next guy wouldn’t have a big hole to get out of. At this point and particularly for UNM men’s (basketball) an (NIT) bid would be a step in the right direction. Another reason why this city needs a new multi-purpose arena. Then we could have our bull & our b’ball.

— Davario

AS SEASON-TICKET holder for Lobo men and Lady Lobo basketball, I would like to thank Coach Pitino, his coaching staff, men players, team staff, Coach Mike Bradbury, his coaching staff, and lady players, team staff for their efforts in the 2021-22 seasons. There were some incredible “highs” and brutal “lows” for both teams. It was great to be back in the Pit. Fans had high hopes for both teams but injuries limited the men. Thank you to both squads for two great efforts. Fans hope for many returning players, but the transfer portals may fill up. Rest and recover.

— Go Lobos!

A PRESIDENT showed up to watch small town New Mexico basketball! With reason, his constituents played their hearts out, to some of the biggest and noisiest crowds at the New Mexico high school basketball championships. Yep, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was spotted at Bernalillo’s gym, and the Pit. Nez, a huge fan of both girls’ and boys’ basketball, goes to the Arizona state basketball playoffs as well. That’s impressive Indian Country pride supporting their student athletes.

— AU