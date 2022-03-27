Grichuk homers in Rockies preseason debut

Saturday, Scottsdale, Arizona
Final Score: Colorado 8, Texas 7
Winning Pitcher: Robert Stephenson (1-0)
Losing Pitcher: Jesús Tinoco (0-1)
Save: Julian Fernández (1)
Postgame Notes
- Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber made his spring debut, allowing one run on two hits over three innings. The 28-year-old struck out one and walked three.
- Right-hander Chad Kuhl tossed 2.2 innings in his spring debut, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out one.
- Also making his first spring appearance, Carlos Estévez recorded a perfect seventh inning, notching two strikeouts.
- In his first spring game as a Rockie, outfielder Randal Grichuk connected on a two-run home run which traveled an estimated distance of 450 feet.
- Third baseman Ryan McMahon, shortstop José Iglesias and outfielder Yonthan Daza each recorded two hits on the afternoon.
- With 15 hits in the game, the Rockies team batting average is now .298 for the Cactus League season.
