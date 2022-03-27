 Grichuk homers in Rockies preseason debut - Albuquerque Journal

Grichuk homers in Rockies preseason debut

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Saturday, Scottsdale, Arizona

Final Score: Colorado 8, Texas 7

Winning Pitcher: Robert Stephenson (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: Jesús Tinoco (0-1)

Save: Julian Fernández (1)

Postgame Notes

  • Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber made his spring debut, allowing one run on two hits over three innings. The 28-year-old struck out one and walked three.
  • Right-hander Chad Kuhl tossed 2.2 innings in his spring debut, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out one.
  • Also making his first spring appearance, Carlos Estévez recorded a perfect seventh inning, notching two strikeouts.
  • In his first spring game as a Rockie, outfielder Randal Grichuk connected on a two-run home run which traveled an estimated distance of 450 feet.
  • Third baseman Ryan McMahon, shortstop José Iglesias and outfielder Yonthan Daza each recorded two hits on the afternoon.
  • With 15 hits in the game, the Rockies team batting average is now .298 for the Cactus League season.
  • The Rockies are the parent club for the Albuquerque Isotopes, who open their Pacific Coast League season April 5 and play their home opener April 12 vs. Tacoma.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Grichuk homers in Rockies preseason debut
Featured Sports
Saturday, Scottsdale, Arizona Final Score: Colorado ... Saturday, Scottsdale, Arizona Final Score: Colorado 8, Texas 7 Winning Pitcher: Robert Stephenson (1-0) Losing Pitcher: Jesús Tinoco (0-1) Save: Julian Fernández (1) Postgame ...
2
Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on Bradbury (and ...
College
AFTER A LOGISTICALLY tough road trip ... AFTER A LOGISTICALLY tough road trip for his team to Corvallis, Oregon, quite possibly Mike Bradbury won’t be attending this weekend’s PBR event at ...
3
United plays to a disappointing draw with defending champs
ABQnews Seeker
Saturday’s ending did not come soon ... Saturday’s ending did not come soon enough to suit New Mexico United. Visiting Orange County SC scored in second-half stoppage time and prevented United ...
4
Report: Albuquerque native Toppert leaving Memphis for LSU staff
College
The Memphis Commercial-Appeal and Stadium's Jeff ... The Memphis Commercial-Appeal and Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Albuquerque native Cody Toppert is leaving the Memphis basketball staff to join the staff new ...
5
Lobo Singleton says he is entering transfer portal
College
New Mexico's Saquan Singleton said on ... New Mexico's Saquan Singleton said on social media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal and presumably won't return to the Lobos in ...
6
Ty Murray PBR: Louis grateful his son, Hayze, watches ...
Featured Sports
The Pit will always be a ... The Pit will always be a special place for Dakota Louis, who made his Professional Bul ...
7
Prep sports: Puentes, Griego finalists determined
baseball
RIO RANCHO – At ... RIO RANCHO – At the Sal Puentes Invitational, the championship game involves the teams with ...
8
Harrison: Bradbury does himself no favors by complaining about ...
College
After his team's collapse and 78-73 ... After his team's collapse and 78-73 loss Thursday to host Oregon State in Corvallis, New Mexico wome ...
9
United hosts defending champs, looks for 3-0 start
Featured Sports
Two weeks into his first season ... Two weeks into his first season as head coach, New Mexico United's Zach Prince has little cause to c ...