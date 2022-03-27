 Prep sports: Rio Rancho wins Puentes baseball; Carlsbad romps to Griego softball crown - Albuquerque Journal

Prep sports: Rio Rancho wins Puentes baseball; Carlsbad romps to Griego softball crown

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Rio Rancho High’s Devon Alvarado throws the first pitch of the game against Cleveland High to begin a long one — the Rams needed nine innings to edge the rival Storm for the Sal Puentes tournament title. (Liam DeBonis/for the Albuquerque Journal)

RIO RANCHO — Elijah Castañeda and Vascon Smith were standing next to each other Saturday afternoon near the on-deck circle in the moments before No. 1-ranked Rio Rancho won the Sal Puentes Invitational.

Those two Rams were set to be the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth in what proved to be an enormously compelling extra-inning tournament final against rival Cleveland.

“Actually,” Castañeda said, “before I went up to bat, he said, ‘If you get on, I’ll score you.’ ”

Smith was true to his word.

Castañeda belted the first pitch of the ninth for a triple to the wall in straightaway center, and Smith, moments later, scored his teammate with a single to left through a drawn-in infield as Rio Rancho (16-1) captured a dramatic 4-3 walkoff victory over the Storm (9-7) in front of a huge crowd in the Puentes final.

Rio Rancho won its 14th straight game after suffering its only setback on Feb. 25, at El Paso Americas.

“We hate losing,” said Smith, who also drove in the game-tying run for the Rams, again through a drawn-in infield, with a one-out single to center to tie the game 3-3. “We don’t want to lose, we’ll keep grinding it out to the end.”

And the Rams had to grind, after Cleveland put up two runs in the top of the sixth for a 3-1 edge. Jarren Villa’s sacrifice fly broke a 1-all tie as Austin Barela barely beat a throw home from center, and Chase Tyler, who tripled, scored on D.J. Sandoval’s RBI single for a two-run advantage.

A hit batsman cost Cleveland in both the sixth and seventh innings; one in each inning led to a run.

In the sixth, pinch-hitter Bryan Vasquez got plunked with out, stole second, and came round to score on Casen Savage’s single.

In the seventh, Rams catcher Dominick Priddy was hit, stole second, and scored when Smith singled to center with one out.

“Here’s the thing: there’s nobody who’d rather be up at the plate in that situation than Vascon,” Rio Rancho coach Ron Murphy said. “He wanted to win that game; he wanted to win it (right then), and I was kind of shocked they pitched to him.”

Cleveland was trying to knock off Class 5A’s top two ranked teams on back-to-back days. The Storm beat No. 2 Carlsbad 9-3 in Friday’s semifinals, setting up the championship pairing with the Rams.

Next week, both the Rams and Storm will open play in District 1-5A. Rio Rancho also will step outside of league play on Wednesday afternoon for an interesting home game against Sandia, a game that had been postponed earlier this month.

And Murphy is looking for improvement.

“I don’t think we hit well this whole tournament,” Murphy said. “We played really well in the metros, and did a lot of the little things good. This weekend, we didn’t. … It wasn’t our usual game, but the fact that the kids didn’t give up, and they never sat back, they came back and fought, says a lot about them.”

Kai Fitak, with three scoreless innings of relief, earned the victory.

In the third-place game, Carlsbad defeated Valley 8-1.

RIO RANCHO 4, CLEVELAND 3 (9 inn.)

Cleveland 000 102 000 — 3 10 0

Rio Rancho 010 001 101 — 4 10 2

Batteries: C, Gavin Hoffman, Roman Branaugh (6), Jarren Villa (7), Justin Brady (9) and Braylen Elzy. RR, Devon Alvarado, Elijah Castañeda (6), Jason Gordon (6), Kai Fitak (7) and Dominick Priddy. Win: Fitak. Loss: Brady. Leading hitters: C, Jace Dominic 2-4, 2B; Austin Barela 2-3, 2B, run; Gavin Hoffman 2-4, run. RR, Vascon Smith 2-5, 2RBIs; Castañeda 3-4, 3B, 2R. Records: RR 16-1; C 9-7.

Softball

Top-ranked and undefeated Carlsbad won the Kristin Griego Memorial Tournament championship game at Eagle Ridge Middle School in Rio Rancho, as the Cavegirls beat district rival Hobbs 13-3.

Carlsbad was down 3-2 going to the fifth before it put up nine runs on the Eagles for a commanding 11-3 lead.

The Cavegirls won five games on their trip north this week.

“It does a lot for us to come here and play in this tournament,” Carlsbad coach Brian Santo said.

Rio Rancho outscored Volcano Vista 11-10 in the third-place game.


