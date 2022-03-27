BLM extends Chaco comment deadline

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Reyaun Francisco grew up exploring the eastern Navajo Nation on road trips from his family’s home in Iyanbito.

Now the associate environmental justice director with the Nuestra Tierra Conservation Project, he works to protect cultural sites and communities in the greater Chaco region from harmful oil and gas development.

“It’s so critical that we protect this land,” Francisco said. “We all need to be in unison to stand in support of ancestors still living there and their belongings that are scattered across that great landscape.”

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has extended the public comment period for a proposed 20-year ban of new mineral leasing on 351,000 acres of federal lands surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The comment deadline is now May 6.

Chuck Schmidt, the BLM’s acting manager for the Farmington district office, said new leasing is paused for two years in the federal buffer zone as the agency considers the change.

The proposal would not impact existing leases.

“This withdrawal only applies to federally managed minerals,” Schmidt said. “This does not apply to private lands, state lands, Indian allotted lands, Navajo trust lands or any other lands that may be in this area.”

Some Navajo Nation Council members have asked for a smaller withdrawal area.

The lawmakers say a 10-mile buffer would indirectly affect oil and gas activity on individual Navajo allotments, although the ban doesn’t apply to those minerals.

“It is important that the federal government follow the Biden memorandum that directs all federal agencies to honor tribal sovereignty and include the voices of tribes in policy deliberations that affect their communities,” said Councilor Rickie Nez, who represents Navajo chapters in far northwest New Mexico.

Other groups counter that allottees and energy corporations have had an outsized voice in determining which lands should be off-limits to drilling.

Archaeologists and pueblo communities had originally advocated for a 20-mile or 30-mile no-drill zone around the park before the 10-mile area was proposed.

A 2020 Navajo Council resolution opposed anything larger than a 5-mile buffer.

Multiple bills by U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico to make a withdrawal area permanent have failed.

“The federal government should prioritize the health and safety of these frontline Chaco communities over oil and gas corporations taking profits and then getting a bailout to clean up their abandoned wells that are seeping pollution,” Francisco said. “It’s also important for tribes and pueblo communities to be spoken to in their own languages.”

The Interior Department first announced the proposal last fall.

The agency is also working on an “Honoring Chaco” effort to balance energy development with Indigenous site protections.

“What that is trying to do is create a broader vision in the cultural approach to land management decisions in the greater Chaco landscape,” Schmidt said.

Public meetings in April will have Navajo language translators and a limit of 45 attendees each.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.