 Ty Murray: Whitehorse rocks; PBR, UNM agree for four more years - Albuquerque Journal

Ty Murray: Whitehorse rocks; PBR, UNM agree for four more years

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The sold-out Pit came alive when Keyshawn Whitehorse completed his ride on the bull Redwood Original during the second round of the Ty Murray Invitational on Saturday night.

The decibels in the arena increased for Whitehorse as he shot up the standings with a sensational ride on Redwood Original, the bull who gave him his first PBR ride.

Whitehorse, 24, earned a 86.75 score, the second-best of the night, and finished Saturday as the leader after two rounds with 171.25 points.

Whitehorse, a Native American rider of the Navajo Nation, appreciated the love from the crowd.

“It’s a great feeling of support; there’s nothing like it,” said Whitehorse, who is ranked No. 43 in the world and is from McCracken Spring, Utah. “It’s really energizing. It’s definitely confident-boosting. I enjoy the crowd here. It’s dang near a hometown crowd with Navajo Nation right there.”

The Navajo Nation actually represented the top two spots after two rounds, as Native American rider Cody Jesus was second with an 85.50 score and 169.25 points after two rounds. The cheers were just as loud for Jesus, 23, who is ranked No. 58 in the world and is from Window Rock, Arizona.

Adriano Salgado, 23, of Spain, earned the best score of the night, 89.25, and was third with 163 points, He is ranked No. 49 in the world.

HUGE CROWD: An announced attendance number was not given. The Pit’s capacity is 18,018, but the entire section behind the chutes for the Ty Murray Invitational is left empty. Saturday’s crowd was greater than Friday, when plenty of seats were available.

HOLLY IN THE HOUSE: Albuquerque native and UFC fighter Holly Holm attended the second day of the Ty Murray Invitational. Before the action started, she was seen catching up with host Ty Murray in the media and hospitality room. The Ty Murray Invitational was on a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic before making its return this weekend for its 25th visit to Albuquerque.

Holm, who at first sat among spectators, was introduced during the competition and then got a special view standing among the riders at the chutes.

NEW DEAL: This weekend’s Ty Murray Invitational is the first year of a new five-year contract between the PBR and the University of New Mexico, said Ryan Seddon, PBR vice president of touring and live events.

The contract is essentially a rental-facility agreement, said Seddon, who did not want to provide the dollar amount of the contract.

UNM gained a net of around $200,000-$250,000 in 2019, Ryan Berryman, the UNM associate athletic for business operations, told the Journal on Thursday. That money was generated from facility rental, parking, merchandise and concessions.

The PBR worked with Nielsen research for an economic impact study on the PBR’s 2015 stop in Albuquerque, Seddon said. The Ty Murray had a $5.7 million economic impact on the region, including $490,000 in state and city sales tax, Seddon said.

“I want to see us continue to grow (in Albuquerque),” Seddon said of the future for PBR in the Duke City. “We’re sold out. We had to turn away people as they were coming to park (on Saturday). We have such a knowledgeable and passionate fan base here in Albuquerque, which makes this event very special to me. It’s the most unique atmosphere we have on tour.”

TV: Saturday night’s 15/15 Bucking Battle competition, in which the top 15 bull riders take on the top 15 bulls in attendance, will be aired on CBS Sunday at 10 a.m.

Sunday
Ty Murray Invitational, the Pit, 1:45 p.m. TV: 6 p.m. (taped), CBS Sports Network. Tickets: Start at $25 at pbr.com or golobos.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ty Murray: Whitehorse rocks; PBR, UNM agree for four ...
Featured Sports
The sold-out crowd at the Pit ... The sold-out crowd at the Pit came alive when Keyshawn Whitehorse completed his ride on the bull Redwood Original during the second round of ...
2
All-metro basketball: Volcano Vista shoots 50% on first-team selections
Boys' Basketball
The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls ... The Journal's All-Metro boys and girls basketball teams return on Sunday after a two-year absence.
3
Prep sports: Rio Rancho wins Puentes baseball; Carlsbad romps ...
baseball
Elijah Castañeda and Vascon Smith were ... Elijah Castañeda and Vascon Smith were standing next to each other Saturday afternoon near the on-deck circle in the moments before No. 1-ranked Rio ...
4
Grichuk homers in Rockies preseason debut
Featured Sports
Saturday, Scottsdale, Arizona Final Score: Colorado ... Saturday, Scottsdale, Arizona Final Score: Colorado 8, Texas 7 Winning Pitcher: Robert Stephenson (1-0) Losing Pitcher: Jesús Tinoco (0-1) Save: Julian Fernández (1) Postgame ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on Bradbury (and ...
College
AFTER A LOGISTICALLY tough road trip ... AFTER A LOGISTICALLY tough road trip for his team to Corvallis, Oregon, quite possibly Mike Bradbury won’t be attending this weekend’s PBR event at ...
6
United plays to a deflating draw with defending champs
ABQnews Seeker
Saturday’s ending did not come soon ... Saturday’s ending did not come soon enough to suit New Mexico United. Visiting Orange County SC scored in second-half stoppage time and prevented United ...
7
Report: Albuquerque native Toppert leaving Memphis for LSU staff
College
The Memphis Commercial-Appeal and Stadium's Jeff ... The Memphis Commercial-Appeal and Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Albuquerque native Cody Toppert is leaving the Memphis basketball staff to join the staff new ...
8
Lobo Singleton says he is entering transfer portal
College
New Mexico's Saquan Singleton said on ... New Mexico's Saquan Singleton said on social media Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal and presumably won't return to the Lobos in ...
9
Ty Murray PBR: Louis grateful his son, Hayze, watches ...
Featured Sports
The Pit will always be a ... The Pit will always be a special place for Dakota Louis, who made his Professional Bul ...