New Mexico State names Greg Heiar men’s basketball coach

Greg Heiar, who most recently led Northwest Florida State College to the NJCAA Division I national championship and a 31-5 season, has been named New Mexico State’s men’s basketball coach, the school announced on Sunday.

Heiar (pronounced “higher) becomes the Aggies 27 head coach, taking over for three-time Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year Chris Jans, who left for Mississippi State.

Heiar served on staff at two institutions (Chipola College in 2003-04 and Wichita State from 2011-14 and 2015-17) with Jans.

“While the task of replacing Chris Jans as the leader of our basketball program is a tall one, I am excited that we have selected Greg Heiar to serve as our new head coach,” NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia aid in a press release. “Greg’s coaching background is aligned with this program’s blueprint of success which has resulted in multiple wins over Power Five programs and our biggest rivals in addition to multiple WAC titles, WAC tournament titles and NCAA Tournament success. I ask that all of our fans join me in welcoming Greg, his wife, Jessica, and his daughter, Alexis, to Las Cruces. We can’t wait for him to get started.”

Heiar is a 22-year coaching veteran at the NJCAA, NCAA Division III and NCAA Division I levels. The national title with Northwest Florida State College was its third in the history of the program, giving the program the third-most national titles among all NJCAA Division I programs.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Arvizu and Mario Moccia for entrusting me as the leader of one of the most respected college basketball programs in the nation,” Heiar said in a press release. “NM State has a rich tradition of basketball success dating back over a century and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue that success. I have known Chris Jans for almost 30 years and hope to build upon what he achieved at NM State over the last half-decade. My family and I can’t wait to call Las Cruces home.”