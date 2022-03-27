 Maricopa police fatally shoot an armed man making threats - Albuquerque Journal

Maricopa police fatally shoot an armed man making threats

By Associated Press

MARICOPA, Ariz. — An armed man who allegedly was making threats was fatally shot by police Sunday in the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred at a home around 8 a.m.

The name and age of the man killed wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities haven’t said what exactly prompted officers to shoot.

Police said the man was armed with a gun and when officers arrived on the scene, he reportedly engaged with officers and was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said no Maricopa officers were injured in the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Maricopa is located about 33 miles (53 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prosecutors: $2M credit union embezzlement snagged by audit
Around the Region
A routine audit of a Winslow ... A routine audit of a Winslow credit union triggered an investigation that has resulted in a Gilbert woman being sentenced to 26 months in ...
2
3 injured after 3 tractor-trailers crash in northern Arizona
Around the Region
Three people were injured after three ... Three people were injured after three semi tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff, authorities said Sunday. Ponderosa Fire Department ...
3
Officials: South Texas wildfire destroys 3 homes, none hurt
Around the Region
A wildfire has burned more an ... A wildfire has burned more an 1,000 acres in South Texas forcing some people to evacuate, destroying three homes and knocking out power to ...
4
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
ABQnews Seeker
The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined ... The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is ...
5
COVID-19 rates plunge as decision nears on US asylum ...
ABQnews Seeker
One by one, a voice called ... One by one, a voice called out the names of 169 people just released by U.S. Border Patrol. Migrants rose from folding chairs in ...
6
Park: Colorado woman dies on boating trip in Grand ...
Around the Region
A Colorado woman died when she ... A Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids on the Colorado River while on a boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park, ...
7
Texas jury awards $10M to family of man killed ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal jury in San Antonio ... A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies ...
8
3 US Muslims sue over religious questioning by officers
Around the Region
Three Muslim Americans filed a lawsuit ... Three Muslim Americans filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights ...
9
High court: States must allow prayer, touch in executions
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court said Thursday that ... The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and ...