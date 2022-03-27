Maricopa police fatally shoot an armed man making threats

MARICOPA, Ariz. — An armed man who allegedly was making threats was fatally shot by police Sunday in the Phoenix suburb of Maricopa, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred at a home around 8 a.m.

The name and age of the man killed wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities haven’t said what exactly prompted officers to shoot.

Police said the man was armed with a gun and when officers arrived on the scene, he reportedly engaged with officers and was shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police said no Maricopa officers were injured in the incident.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Maricopa is located about 33 miles (53 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix.