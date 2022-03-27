Sports Speak Up: More readers sound off on PBR’s visit to the Pit

AFTER READING Randy Harrison’s editorial I totally agree with him. Why should Coach Bradbury be upset about being UNM being kicked out of UNM’s arena because the rodeo…sorry…the PBR was in town. After all, the Pit is no longer something the NCAA notices and lately is ideal to be used as a barn. Maybe we can all vote to rename it…The Barn…catchy yeah? Yep.

— tarheelbill

STRIKE TWO — UNM!! Strike 1 — terrible host for Girls High School basketball games, 1st day in Pit. Huge crowd, thousands in attendance & maybe, maybe half concession areas were open, causing long lines, wait times. Went next day to watch boys games, ALL were open. Bad form, UNM. Strike 2 — REALLY, bull riding event during basketball season in Pit, which is a basketball arena??! Lady Lobos endured horrible season banned from Pit entire year requiring weeks sequestered in hotel rooms. Only games allowed in Pit, conference championship & they WON! Earned opportunity to finish season in Pit! Oh, yes Randy, we know its not a rodeo.

— Bball fan

BRADBURY HAS made his point and he’s right. Simple solution: move the “rodeo” back a couple of weeks. Win-Win.

— Dennis

HERE’S A THOUGHT. Why doesn’t Albuquerque reschedule the PBR event for later in the year since according to their calendar the PBR schedules their events around the country through October? I’m with coach Bradbury, churlish and all. College basketball is still being played in late March, just not in Albuquerque.

— Allan, ABQ