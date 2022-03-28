Vieira edges Swearingen to win Ty Murray Invitational

João Ricardo Vieira of Brazil showed why he is ranked No. 1 in the world, winning the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at the Pit on Sunday. Vieira recorded two 90-point scores on the final day to collect his third PBR Unleash the Beast event victory of 2022. It was his second straight win, as he won in Kansas City to reclaim the top spot in the world last week. He collected 138 world points and a check for $63,707.41.

Daylon Swearingen, of Piffard, New York, briefly held the lead, but Vieira surpassed him.

Swearingen settled for second place, which earned him $30,399.41 and 88 world points. He’s also No. 2 in the world standings.