UNM Spring Sports Roundup: Howard hammers 40th career HR to break program record

By Journal staff and wire reports

Andrea Howard

University of New Mexico senior Andrea Howard, a former La Cueva High standout, belted her 40th career home run to become the program’s all-time leader during a 13-4 softball loss in six innings to Utah State on Sunday.

Howard hammered a two-run homer to the bleachers in right field for her 11th home run of the season.

Stefanie Carramusa (2010-12) held the previous UNM record for career home runs.

Ashley Archuleta accounted for the other two runs for the Lobos, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Utah State (16-15, 3-0 in MW) swept the Lobos (20-12, 1-5) in the three-game series.

UNM next heads to Provo, Utah for a three-game series with BYU starting Thursday.

Howard reacted on Twitter, quote-tweeting a graphic that UNM softball’s Twitter handle had posted.

She tweeted: “BEYOND grateful for this program, teammates, coaches and family. I’m so thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people every single day.”

UNM coach Paula Congleton replied to Howard: “You are an incredible human and one heck of a ball player. I am so happy for you and proud of the legacy and impact you leave on Lobo Softball.”

Howard responded: “None of this is possible without your incessant encouragement and allowing me to grow in the best environment. Thank you, Coach.”

BASEBALL: Jeffrey David and Willie Cano helped the Lobos past host Air Force for a 12-7 victory and the Mountain West series win in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

David went 5-for-5 with three runs, two RBIs, two doubles and a triple. Cano had a 3-for-3 outing, including a home run, two runs and an RBI. He was a triple shy of the cycle.

Junior starting pitcher Tristin Lively went 5⅓ innings and earned his first win (1-2). Aaron Makil earned his first save of the season as he shut down the Falcons through the last 3⅓ innings, allowing no runs on three hits.

UNM (11-13, 5-4) plays at rival New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF: The Lobos shot 2-over in the third and final round to finish tied for eighth place at 17-over in the PING/ASU Invitational, hosted by Arizona State at the Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.

The 16-team field featured 12 top-50 teams.

The eighth-ranked Sun Devils won at 25-under. Second-ranked Oregon was second at 10-under and top-ranked Stanford and No. 19 Baylor finished tied for third at 2-under. The Lobos tied for eighth with No. 7 Virginia. Jenny Lertsadwattana shot even par in the final round to finish tied for 8th at 4-under. Lauren Lehigh had the low round of the day for the Lobos, shooting a 1-under 71.

MEN’S GOLF: The Lobos suffered a slow start during the opening round of the Hootie at Bulls Bay at the Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, South Carolina. UNM shot 2-over during the first round to finish the day in 14th place.

Host South Carolina is the 18-hole leader at 17-under.

Carson Herron had the low round of the day for the Lobos, shooting a 4-under 68. Sam Choi also shot in red numbers, posting a 2-under 70.

MEN’S TENNIS: UNM shuffled its lineup, but the Lobos couldn’t overcome losing the doubles point, falling 4-2 to Nevada to complete a home weekend Mountain West pod. The Lobos dropped to 9-5 overall and 0-2 in the league.


