 Boxing: Emphatic victory for Mendoza - Albuquerque Journal

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Minneapolis, Rio Rancho junior middleweight Brian Mendoza floored San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker (15-8, three KOs) four times en route to a victory by fifth-round TKO Saturday night. A Mendoza right uppercut dropped Whitaker for the fourth time, prompting referee Gary Ritter to stop the fight

Mendoza, a Cleveland High School graduate who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is 20-2 with 14 knockouts. Whitaker is 15-8 with three KOs.

After three relatively close rounds — though Mendoza appeared to have the advantage — Mendoza dropped Whitaker with a left hook in the fourth. Whitaker was down again later in the fourth and clearly was holding on at round’s end.

In the fifth, Mendoza dropped Mendoza a third time. Whitaker got to his feet, and, though he obviously was in deep trouble, Ritter allowed to fight to continue.

Not for long. Ritter didn’t bother to count after Mendoza’s uppercut sent Whitaker to the canvas yet again.

The bout, scheduled for eight rounds, was on the undercard of a show headlined by a WBO Global super welterweight (154 pounds, the same as junior middleweight) bout between Australia’s Tim Tszyu and Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha. Tszyu, a surprise knockdown victim in the first round, got up to take a unanimous decision, improving his record to 21-0 with 15 KOs.

Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) battled Las Cruces’ Austin Trout to a draw in May 2019.

 


