 Apple’s ‘CODA’ triumphs at a pugnacious Oscars ceremony - Albuquerque Journal

Apple’s ‘CODA’ triumphs at a pugnacious Oscars ceremony

By Jake Coyle / Associated Press

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Sian Heder’s “CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in winter 2021, started out as an underdog but gradually emerged as the Oscars’ feel-good favorite. It also had one very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after launching the service.

It also handed another near-miss defeat to Netflix, the veteran streamer that for years has tried vainly to score best picture. Its best chance, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” came in with a leading 12 nominations. It won one, for Campion’s direction.

But “CODA” rode a wave of goodwill driven by its cast including Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant. It’s the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. “CODA” managed that despite being one of the least-nominated films with only three coming into Sunday.

Not since 1932’s “Grand Hotel” has a movie won best picture with fewer than four nods.

Kotsur also won best supporting actor to become the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar, and only the second deaf actor to do so, joining his castmate and “CODA” co-star Matlin.

“This is for the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” said Kotsur, signing from the stage. “This is our moment.”

But most were talking about another moment. After Rock as a presenter joked to Jada Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Will Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and smacked him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” When Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2016, protested that it was just a “G.I. Jane” joke, Smith repeated the same line.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, before awkwardly returning to presenting best documentary, which went to Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (…or When the Revolution Was Not Televised).”

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith, who plays Venus and Serena Williams’ father in “King Richard,” later in the show won best actor, his first Oscar. It meant Smith again took the stage shortly after what seemed likely to be one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.

Smith’s acceptance speech vacillated between defense and apology.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his first remarks. He continued: “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

Smith shared what Washington told him: “At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Ultimately, Smith apologized to the academy and to his fellow nominees.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father” said Smith. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

Up until that moment, the show had been running fairly smoothly. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award for supporting actress.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
24th Annual MasterWorks of New Mexico returns for in-person ...
Arts
The spring show is comprised of ... The spring show is comprised of four separately juried shows.
2
Artist Oliver Polzin finds working at Meow Wolf helped ...
Arts
Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, ... Polzin, who is originally from Michigan, moved to Santa Fe just over a decade ago.
3
Take an elevated culinary trip to the Old West ...
Dining Reviews
When developing the Black Bird menu, ... When developing the Black Bird menu, Patrick and Kelly Torres researched what people ate in the 1880s and early 1900s.
4
Documentary on LA's 'Zoot Suit Riots' to air on ...
Blogs
'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at ... 'Zoot Suit Riots' will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
5
David Berkeley will perform at the Historic Old San ...
Entertainment
The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his ... The Santa Fe-based musician wrote his most recent release, 'Oh Quiet World' while traveling back to New Mexico.
6
The Districts to make tour stop at Meow Wolf
Entertainment
The Districts’ tour will bring them ... The Districts’ tour will bring them to Meow Wolf in Santa Fe for a show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
7
BFFs 'Astrid and Lilly' have to survive creepy creatures ...
Entertainment
The series airs at 8 p.m. ... The series airs at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Syfy and is also available on demand.
8
Painter Michael Scott's works offer a unique portal into ...
Arts
To him, the American landscape represents ... To him, the American landscape represents natural versions of European cathedrals; treasures he sees as sources of spiritual nourishment in need of protection.
9
NM Philharmonic, St. John's Church team up for Ukraine ...
Arts
Music brings people together. This is ... Music brings people together. This is the case as the musicians of the New Mexico Philharmonic are collaborating with St. John's Cathedral for a ...
10
ABQ rapper to represent state in song contest
ABQnews Seeker
Khalisol set to compete with other ... Khalisol set to compete with other national talent in 'American Song Contest'