 APD investigating overnight shooting - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating overnight shooting

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

An overnight shooting in Southeast Albuquerque has left one person in critical condition, police say.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said in a news release that officers were dispatched to the shooting near 800 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE at around 2 a.m. Monday. He said officers found one person with gunshot wounds at the scene.

“This person was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where they remain in critical condition,” Jewell said, adding that detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police did not say whether the person shot was a man or a woman or provide an age, and they did not release a possible motive in the case.


